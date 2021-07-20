  1. home
  2. Articles

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

By Joshua Cawthorpe, July 20, 2021

0 0

The 31st Qingdao Beer Festival, occasionally referred to as the ‘Oktoberfest of Asia,’ officially began last Friday. 

The festival runs for three weeks, and this year will come to a close on August 8.

Casual and extreme beer drinkers alike assembled at venues around the coastal city of Qingdao to sample some of the most mainstream (and craft) beers from around the world.

yanjing-warsteiner.jpegMassive tents representing beers from China and all around the world host millions of guests. Image via @半岛都市报/Weibo

The festival bears many similarities to its German counterpart. Large tents are erected, and visitors sit at long tables drinking large mugs of beer. 

The festival kicked off with an opening ceremony that featured a performance by 1,000 drones in the Qingdao night sky. 

There are concerts, performances, on-site camping and – as expected – drinking competitions.

performance-qingdao.jpeg
There are different stages with performances at the festival. Image via @帆同学爱摄影/Weibo

In terms of volume, 7.2 million revelers attended the 2019 Qingdao Beer Festival and had consumed over 2.1 million liters of beer by the middle of the second week, as cited by China Daily

Compare that to 6.3 million attendees at the 2019 Munich Oktoberfest where an astonishing 7.3 million liters of beer was drunk. Nonetheless, the Qingdao Beer Festival is one of the largest beer drinking events in Asia.

In 2020, Oktoberfest was canceled due to the pandemic. However, South China Morning Post reported that the Qingdao festival still ran at a reduced capacity, offering 1,500 different beers and hundreds of live events.

cheers-qingdao.jpeg
Large one-liter mugs are used, similar to German steins. Image via @半岛都市报/Weibo

Despite Oktoberfest debuting in Munich more than 200 years ago, Qingdao’s considerably younger festival is no mere copycat celebration. 

At the turn of the 20th century, Qingdao was a German naval outpost and the city still flaunts this with notable architectural influence in the Old Town. 

German and British settlers founded the Tsingtao (Qingdao) brewery in August 1903. According to the New York Times, the British were wary of the local drinking water and beer brewing served to sterilize it.

oldqingdao.jpeg
Old and restored photos of Qingdao are shared with the hashtag #青岛老照片展. Image via @-up主/Weibo

The Tsingtao brewery changed ownership through the tumultuous first half of the 20th century before being nationalized in 1949 (the same year baijiu became the National Drink of China). The official Tsingtao website states that the beer is still brewed using the German pilsner technique with water from the nearby Laoshan spring.

Tsingtao has long been China’s most exported beer, despite being recently overtaken by CR Snow beer in domestic consumption. 

The Shandong-based brewery was also the first mainland Chinese company to be publicly listed on an international stock exchange, according to Nikkei. Global brands like Budweiser, Corona, Heineken and Carlsberg have always asserted their presence at the festival on Tsingtao’s home turf.

But in recent years, craft beer has also carved out a stake in the Qingdao Beer Festival as it grows in popularity. Craft beer now accounts for 2-5% of China’s beer sales – up from 0.1% just a few years ago, as reported by Time.

festival-grounds.jpeg
Golden Beach Beer City is one of the main venues for the festival. Image via @青岛精选/Weibo

[Cover image via @青岛精选/Weibo]

Beer Chinese beer Qingdao Beach Music Festival festival

more news

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

​Revenge is a dish best served cold… or fast?

Chinese College Student Missing for More Than 50 Days

Chinese College Student Missing for More Than 50 Days

Chen's father claims that after receiving a call from his son's teacher on May 10.

Didi Booted From Chinese App Stores, 'National Security' Cited

Didi Booted From Chinese App Stores, 'National Security' Cited

DiDi said that users who've already downloaded the app will have no issue ordering a ride.

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

After traveling 500 kilometers from a Nature Reserve, Kunming braces for an invasion of 15 wild Asian elephants

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Get a free draft beer on Chimac in Haikou when you purchase tickets early online.

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

The news comes following former teammate and Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Chinese Man Forgets 520, Buys Girlfriend Some Ocean Instead

“Like my love, it is boundless. (I only bought you this bit though).”

Congratulations to the Winners of Our Chinese Culture Survey

Last month, we called on all of our awesome readers around China to help us provide a better reading experience.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Everything You Need to Know About China's Tokyo Olympics Team

8 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

How This Beijing Foreigner Supported Others During COVID-19

Lifestyle Leader Accor Partners with Zrou on Culinary Innovation

Beijing Subway Line 1 to Go Directly to Universal Resort?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives