Soybean Success in Sanya Opens Up Research and Business Opportunities

CGTN recently released news that Sanya’s Batou Nanfan Public Experimental Base in Chengxi village of Yazhou District successfully experimented with new developed varieties of soybean which outdid the typical yields of those in northern China, the US and Brazil. Additionally, typical soybean cycles take 110 days to produce harvests, but the experiments in Sanya resulted in a harvest in only 70 days.





A significant note is that the work sponsored by Sanya Research Institute of Nanjing Agricultural University is specifically meant to benefit key countries in Southeast Asia participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. CGTN reported that 90% of China’s annual consumption of about 110 million tons of soybeans is imported.



This report is significant for many reasons. First, the story made national news targeted toward an international audience, announcing an emphasis on international collaboration and in-country research. International businesses should see that there is actionable support for business when there it clearly benefits China and the business involved. No doubt creative international businessmen with the means to get involved will be thinking of how to tap into this massive market.

Second, researchers also often desire and need recognition for their work to gain assitance in funds and public opinion. Media attention from a national news source is a good sign for researchers thinking of starting operations in Sanya.



Recent events and news in Sanya have put a spotlight on international talent, ocean development, new high-tech research areas and seed preservation. The emphasis on the city’s current development is steering away from the over-developed area of tourism and into other areas of potential growth. Sanya’s city bureaus and business parks are offering incredibly advantageous policies and rewards for companies able to bring research and environmentally-friendly industries into Sanya’s market and in accordance with the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Thirdly, Sanya is being shown in this story for being a bridge between China and the rest of the world. The research primarily supports international collaboration for agricultural businesses in countries outside of China in order to support China’s consumption of soybeans. This means Sanya’s research in this area is propelling forward international collaboration between China and other countries. The countries that participate will be able to not only support China’s need for soybeans but also have leftover crop to feed their own or to sell to others.



It’s an exciting time in Sanya for entrepreneurs and scientists. If you have any questions, comments, interests or input about Sanya, you’re welcome to get in touch with us at That’s Sanya.



