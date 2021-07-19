  1. home
  2. Articles

Soybean Success in Sanya Opens Up Research and Business Opportunities

By Vanessa Jencks, July 19, 2021

0 0

CGTN recently released news that Sanya’s Batou Nanfan Public Experimental Base in Chengxi village of Yazhou District successfully experimented with new developed varieties of soybean which outdid the typical yields of those in northern China, the US and Brazil. Additionally, typical soybean cycles take 110 days to produce harvests, but the experiments in Sanya resulted in a harvest in only 70 days.

cgnt-reports-on-soybean-.jpg
Screenshot via CGTN

A significant note is that the work sponsored by Sanya Research Institute of Nanjing Agricultural University is specifically meant to benefit key countries in Southeast Asia participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. CGTN reported that 90% of China’s annual consumption of about 110 million tons of soybeans is imported.

This report is significant for many reasons. First, the story made national news targeted toward an international audience, announcing an emphasis on international collaboration and in-country research. International businesses should see that there is actionable support for business when there it clearly benefits China and the business involved. No doubt creative international businessmen with the means to get involved will be thinking of how to tap into this massive market.

Second, researchers also often desire and need recognition for their work to gain assitance in funds and public opinion. Media attention from a national news source is a good sign for researchers thinking of starting operations in Sanya.

yazhou-bay-soybean-research.jpg
Screenshot via CGTN

Recent events and news in Sanya have put a spotlight on international talent, ocean development, new high-tech research areas and seed preservation. The emphasis on the city’s current development is steering away from the over-developed area of tourism and into other areas of potential growth. Sanya’s city bureaus and business parks are offering incredibly advantageous policies and rewards for companies able to bring research and environmentally-friendly industries into Sanya’s market and in accordance with the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Thirdly, Sanya is being shown in this story for being a bridge between China and the rest of the world. The research primarily supports international collaboration for agricultural businesses in countries outside of China in order to support China’s consumption of soybeans. This means Sanya’s research in this area is propelling forward international collaboration between China and other countries. The countries that participate will be able to not only support China’s need for soybeans but also have leftover crop to feed their own or to sell to others.

It’s an exciting time in Sanya for entrepreneurs and scientists. If you have any questions, comments, interests or input about Sanya, you’re welcome to get in touch with us at That’s Sanya.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image screenshot via v.qq.com]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

Sanya Farming business

more news

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

Helmets on and all systems go to get around Sanya on a scooter.

12 Wild or Totally Tame Events in Sanya for Any Audience

12 Wild or Totally Tame Events in Sanya for Any Audience

Brazilian meat for fundraising, safari party at Solar and so much more in Sanya.

12 Sanya Spa Deals for the Ultimate Unwind

12 Sanya Spa Deals for the Ultimate Unwind

These spa deals in Sanya are sure to give you the pampering you deserve.

12 Sanya Events to Fill Your Summer Days

Whether you're still at work or not, there's something for you to do this summer.

Consignment Luxury Store Opens Third Location in Sanya

Secondhand and consignment luxury store opens in Sanya.

Sanya Soundbites: Local News, Announcements and More

From Bright Connection events to lost pets, this is what's going on in Sanya.

7 Sanya Events to Start the Summer

Sanya's summer is starting to pick up with more events.

1 COVID-19 Case in Haikou Under Review Sparks Concerns for Sanya

One COVID-19 case in Haikou has brought tension to the whole island.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Everything You Need to Know About China's Tokyo Olympics Team

8 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

How This Beijing Foreigner Supported Others During COVID-19

Lifestyle Leader Accor Partners with Zrou on Culinary Innovation

Beijing Subway Line 1 to Go Directly to Universal Resort?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives