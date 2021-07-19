  1. home
  2. Articles

Gucci, Acne, YSL: 3 Fashion Exhibitions to Check Out in Shanghai

By Rakini Bergundy, July 19, 2021

0 0

Will you see plenty of wanghong simply taking selfies at these fashion exhibitions? Yes. But you’ll also learn more about the stories and inspiration behind these brands’ fashion direction. Here are a few fashion exhibitions currently on in the ‘Paris of the East.’

Acne Studios

acne.jpeg
Image via @acnestudios/Twitter

This exhibition celebrates the launch of the Swedish fashion house’s commemorative book, Acne Paper. From 2005-2014, Acne Paper was a biannual magazine noted for its artistic and journalistic efforts. The space is quite small, spanning two rooms. 

Date: July 17-25
Where: Bank Gallery
When: 10.30am-6.30pm
Price: Free entry

Gucci Garden Archetypes

WechatIMG1785.jpegImage via Gucci

Date: Until August 1
WhereShanghai Exhibition Center
When: Thu-Tue 10am-8pm, Wed 10am-5pm
Price: Free entry, reserve a time to go beforehand on the Mini Program (GUCCI古驰)

Gucci’s 100th-anniversary global exhibition is stopping in Shanghai and features 17 immersive (read: Instagrammable) rooms. Creative director Alessandro Michele showcases his inspiration for various campaigns (during his six years at Gucci) which span music, art, travel and pop culture. If you forget to bring a mask, one with the Gucci Garden logo is complimentary. An English audio tour is also available, so remember to bring earbuds.

YSL 

WechatIMG1782.jpeg
Image via @maomimi66/小红书

Date: Until August 15
WhereMuseum of Contemporary Art Shanghai
When: 10am-6pm (closed Mondays)
Price: RMB50

This exhibition features more than 300 pieces donated by Betty Catroux, a fashion icon and muse of Yves Saint Laurent. On the third floor there is also a YSL cafe. Read more about the exhibit here

[Cover image via Gucci]

Fashion Gucci Exhibitions things to do

more news

Vega One Plant-Based Products: The Answer To All Things Health

Vega One Plant-Based Products: The Answer To All Things Health

Vega One – a premium plant-based nutrition company– is taking the Shanghai market by storm.

How Babyghost Fashion Label Founder is 'Making the Cut'

How Babyghost Fashion Label Founder is 'Making the Cut'

Fashion designer, label founder, skateboarder, tattoo enthusiast and – most recently – reality TV star, Josh Hupper founded Babyghost with Qiaoran Huang in 2010.

Add These Classic Chinese Fashion Pieces to Your Wardrobe

Add These Classic Chinese Fashion Pieces to Your Wardrobe

Show off your appreciation for historical Chinese fashion with these items.

Top 9 Trending Fashion Topics in China in 2019

From crazy collabs to a Beijing bikini ban, here’s what was trending in the fashion world in China this past year.

The Real Beauty of a Beverage: Personified Fashion Sketches from Yang Yang

Check out these creative fashion sketches by Yang Yang which bring big brands to life.

5 Things You Need in Your Suitcase This Summer

Taking a trip this summer? Don't forget to pack these essentials!

Spotlight: Claire Yan, Fashion Designer and Founder of Cobbler's Suggest

Claire Yan on how her unique startup shoe business has found a gap in the market.

Spotlight: Dea Kudibal, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur

The Danish designer on being inspired by her favorite author.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Everything You Need to Know About China's Tokyo Olympics Team

8 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

How This Beijing Foreigner Supported Others During COVID-19

Lifestyle Leader Accor Partners with Zrou on Culinary Innovation

Beijing Subway Line 1 to Go Directly to Universal Resort?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

How to Rent a Scooter in Sanya (Plus Where to Rent)

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives