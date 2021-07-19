Gucci, Acne, YSL: 3 Fashion Exhibitions to Check Out in Shanghai

Will you see plenty of wanghong simply taking selfies at these fashion exhibitions? Yes. But you’ll also learn more about the stories and inspiration behind these brands’ fashion direction. Here are a few fashion exhibitions currently on in the ‘Paris of the East.’

Acne Studios





Image via @acnestudios/Twitter

This exhibition celebrates the launch of the Swedish fashion house’s commemorative book, Acne Paper. From 2005-2014, Acne Paper was a biannual magazine noted for its artistic and journalistic efforts. The space is quite small, spanning two rooms.

Date: July 17-25

Where: Bank Gallery

When: 10.30am-6.30pm

Price: Free entry

Gucci Garden Archetypes

Image via Gucci

Date: Until August 1

Where: Shanghai Exhibition Center

When: Thu-Tue 10am-8pm, Wed 10am-5pm

Price: Free entry, reserve a time to go beforehand on the Mini Program (GUCCI古驰)

Gucci’s 100th-anniversary global exhibition is stopping in Shanghai and features 17 immersive (read: Instagrammable) rooms. Creative director Alessandro Michele showcases his inspiration for various campaigns (during his six years at Gucci) which span music, art, travel and pop culture. If you forget to bring a mask, one with the Gucci Garden logo is complimentary. An English audio tour is also available, so remember to bring earbuds.

YSL



Image via @maomimi66/小红书

Date: Until August 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai

When: 10am-6pm (closed Mondays)

Price: RMB50

This exhibition features more than 300 pieces donated by Betty Catroux, a fashion icon and muse of Yves Saint Laurent. On the third floor there is also a YSL cafe. Read more about the exhibit here.

[Cover image via Gucci]

