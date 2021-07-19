  1. home
8 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, July 19, 2021

July & Aug | 7-Day Northern Xinjiang Journey

1871076858.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views. This seven-day Northern Xinjiang journey takes in the bazaars of Urumqi, the Heaven Lake of Celestial Mountains, horseback riding in Kanas (known as God's Back Garden) and a visit to the lakes and mountains of this stunning part of the world. Explore the history and culture of ancient kingdoms and experience the local exotic flavor.

For More Information Click Here

July & Aug | Silk Road Xinjiang: Kashgar, Turpan & Urumqi

Xinjiang.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Travel through a stunning scenery of snow-capped mountains, pine forests, glistening glaciers, expansive grasslands and arid desert. Flying into Kashgar, highlights include: the Old Town of Kashgar, with its Grand Bazaar, Aitigar Mosque and Tomb of the Fragrant Imperial Concubine; Turpan, with its ancient well systems and Thousand Buddha Caves; and the bazaars of Urumqi and Heaven Lake of Celestial Mountains.

For More Information Click Here

July 23-27 & Aug 6-10 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

July 30-Aug 1 | RMB780 Mountain Resort Pool Party

Pool.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Escape chaotic city life and the stuffy Shanghai air, and head up to Linan to enjoy the coolest summer pool party amidst a stunning bamboo forest in the mountains. Just three-and-a-half hour's drive from Shanghai and you’ll be gathering around the bonfire with your fellow travelers, taking part in fun games and enjoying delicious local meals, refreshing drinks and awesome music. All over three days and two nights for just RMB780.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 2-8 | 7-Day Yunnan Tour with Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La

Yunnan-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

With great weather, breathtaking landscapes and scrumptious food, Yunnan truly is paradise on earth. This seven-day tour is a wonderful opportunity to have a deep exploration of this fascinating land. Walk in the Bai villages and get to know the Bai culture; visit morning markets and experience the real life of local people; explore Tiger Leaping Gorge, a landscape that only the brave can conquer; and relax in ancient towns.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 7-13 & Sep 4-10 | 7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

All Summer | 6-Day Amazing Guizhou Tour

1724379249.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Arriving in Guiyang, famous for its leek dishes and sour and spicy foods, you'll then head to Huangguoshu Falls, China’s largest and arguably its most beautiful waterfall. The trip also takes in remote areas with stunning scenery that only those in the know can reach, as well as visiting the largest Miao village in the world. Eat with the local people, and try many amazing dishes that you can only find in this part of China. 

For More Information Click Here

All Summer | 11-Day In-Depth Xinjiang Tour

822638553.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, a sacred and mysterious land. Considering its diverse ethnic cultures and vast landscape, it’s hard to explore all the highlights in Xinjiang in a few days, or even a week. This in-depth 11-day tour is designed to live up to your expectations. Many famous spots will be visited, including Heavenly Lake, the Grand Bazaar, Kashgar Old City, Karez Well System, Jiaohe Ancient City, Bezeklik Grottoes, Flaming Mountain, Kanas Lake, Hemu Village and more.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals Travel Guide China Travel

