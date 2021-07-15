12 Wild or Totally Tame Events in Sanya for Any Audience

Whether you're a party animal or a family with toddlers, we've got an event for you.



July 15: Benefit to Beat Jazmin's Cancer



Image via Cool Shop



Haikou expat Jazmin has recently been diagnosed with oviarian cancer and has been admitted to the Hainan Cancer Hospital for 14 days. During surgery 13 kilos of malignant tumors were removed. She awaits results of the biopsy to confirm if she will need to undergo chemotherapy. In a show of solidarity for a fellow Central American expat, Cool Shop Meat Store is donating 15% of sales on July 15 to her treatment expenses. Show up and eat to help Jazmin beat cancer.



Thurs, July 15; Free entry. Cool Brazilian BBQ Kiosk.



July 16 & 17: Cuba Salsa







This event is overrun with ladies and gentlemen are highly sought after.

Fri-Sat, July 16-17; Free entry. 38.6°C Bar.



July 17: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat July 17, 7am; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

July 17: Pizza Dato Birthday Party











Pizza Dato is celebrating its one year anniversary with a special party at FreeGen Sports Bar.

Sat July 17; Free entry and 30% off food. FreeGen Sports Bar.

July 17: Foam Party



Two DJs will pop songs as you pop and play in foam. Check out more information here.



Sat July 17, 8-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

July 17: Safari Party







Growl. Roar. Purr. Solar's Tribe party was a massive hit last weekend, so they've brought back a similar theme for all of Houhai's party animals.



Sat July 17, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

July 18: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.



Sun July 18, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.





July 18: Sanya Football



Sanya Football United is back this Sunday after a short break due to the EURO 2020 finals. Sign-up to team up for an evening of football fun.



Sun July 18, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Daily, Spinning Class



Image via Mojo Fitness



Can't stop, won't stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: LooHoo Summer Camp







There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-la in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here.



Daily; RMB115 per day per person. Shangri-la Sanya

Saturdays: Little Star Cooking Classes







Little ones should get their aprons on for this cooking class at Phoenix Island Resort. This Saturday they'll be making hokkaido hand rolls.



Sat July 17, 5-6pm; RMB50/class for one adult and one child. Phoenix Island Resort.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park, then experience a one-of-a-kind party once the sun goes down.



Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

