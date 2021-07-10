PHOTOS: Who Won at the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards 2021

After a one year hiatus, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards were back in style with a ceremony and party at The Apartment on Thursday evening, July 8, with the winners crowned and a good time had by all.
Now in its 12th year, the awards have become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees and winners selected from all over the city, from yoga studios and spas to art galleries and fashion designers
The Photos
For more photos, click here or scan the QR code:
The Winners
And without further ado, here's a full list of this year's deserving winners, with the 2021 People's Choice (PC) and Editor's Pick (EP) Awards...
Apartment Complex of the Year
Ambassy Club (PC)
Green Court (EP)
Serviced Apartment of the Year
LIV’N 833 (PC)
Kerry Parkside (EP)
Kerry Residences Jing An (EP)
Villa Complex of the Year
Green Villa (PC)
Healthcare Provider Clinic of the Year
SinoUnited Health (PC)
UP Medical Center Xintiandi (EP)
Healthcare Provider Hospital of the Year
Jiahui International Hospital (PC)
Parkway Hospital (EP)
United Family Hospital (EP)
Housing Agency of the Year
WannaHome (PC)
Joanna Real Estate (EP)
Relocation Service of the Year
Asian Tigers (PC)
Mandarin School of the Year
That’s Mandarin (PC)
Shopping Mall of the Year
iapm Mall (PC)
HKRI Taikoo Hui (EP)
Boutique Store of the Year
Madame Mao's Dowry (PC)
Salt by MYRRA (EP)
Kid's Club of the Year
Maggie & Rose (PC)
FD Football Academy (EP)
Awesome Kids Club (EP)
Art Gallery of the Year
Art+ Shanghai Gallery (PC)
Art Museum of the Year
Power Station of Art (PC)
Travel Agency of the Year
Wanna Travel (PC)
DragonAdventures (EP)
Spa of the Year
Subconscious Day Spa (PC)
Dragonfly (EP)
Hotel Spa of the Year
The Bulgari Spa - Bulgari Hotel, Shanghai (PC)
The Retreat - The Sukhothai Shanghai (EP)
Hotel Staycation of the Year
The Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi (PC)
W Shanghai – The Bund (EP)
Delivery App of the Year
Breakfast Champion (PC)
Sherpa’s (EP)
Epermarket (EP)
Event Venue of the Year
The Apartment (EP)
Sustainable Brand of the Year
Mute Garage (PC)
Baluchon (EP)
Gym of the Year
DEFGROUP Martial Arts Academy (PC)
PURE Fitness (EP)
Fitness & Wellness Studio of the Year
Z&B Fitness (PC)
F45 Training (EP)
Spinning Studio of the Year
FlowCycle (PC)
Spinback Fitness (EP)
Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year
Pure Yoga (PC)
N Yoga Studio (EP)
Hair Salon of the Year
Mirage.M (PC)
Contesta Rockhair (EP)
Barber Shop of the Year
Cultura Barbershop (PC)
Fixx (EP)
Tattoo Parlor of the Year
Ink & Co (PC)
Jewelry Designer of the Year
Awu Studio (PC)
Trudy Chan Gemma (EP)
Indie Fashion Designer of the Year
Charlotta Gandolfo (PC)
Viktoria Chan (EP)
We'd also like to say a huge thank you to our lucky draw sponsors: SinoUnited Health, Z&B, Maggie & Rose, Dragonfly, Salt by MYRRA and W Hotel Shanghai. And of course, to The Apartment, our amazing hosts for the evening.
Venue Sponsor
Inspired by the unique ambiance of NYC style lofts, The Apartment is a place to lounge, dine and party. Originally opened in 2010, it reopened in 2020 on the 2nd floor of 160 Chengdu Nan Lu, overlooking bustling Huaihai Lu. An extensive cocktail menu covers the classics and features some lively modern creations. With an emphasis on fresh ingredients, they are carefully crafted so they not only look beautiful, but taste delicious. On the food front there are salads and soups, skewers, steaks and whole-roasted chickens.
Want to be part of the our future events? Please contact Christy Cai by email christycai@t
0 User Comments