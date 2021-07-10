PHOTOS: Who Won at the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards 2021

After a one year hiatus, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards were back in style with a ceremony and party at The Apartment on Thursday evening, July 8, with the winners crowned and a good time had by all.

Now in its 12th year, the awards have become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees and winners selected from all over the city, from yoga studios and spas to art galleries and fashion designers

The Photos

The Winners

And without further ado, here's a full list of this year's deserving winners, with the 2021 People's Choice (PC) and Editor's Pick (EP) Awards...





Apartment Complex of the Year

Ambassy Club (PC)

Green Court (EP)





Serviced Apartment of the Year

LIV’N 833 (PC)

Kerry Parkside (EP)

Kerry Residences Jing An (EP)





Villa Complex of the Year

Green Villa (PC)





Healthcare Provider Clinic of the Year

SinoUnited Health (PC)

UP Medical Center Xintiandi (EP)





Healthcare Provider Hospital of the Year

Jiahui International Hospital (PC)

Parkway Hospital (EP)

United Family Hospital (EP)





Housing Agency of the Year

WannaHome (PC)

Joanna Real Estate (EP)





Relocation Service of the Year

Asian Tigers (PC)





Mandarin School of the Year

That’s Mandarin (PC)





Shopping Mall of the Year

iapm Mall (PC)

HKRI Taikoo Hui (EP)





Boutique Store of the Year

Madame Mao's Dowry (PC)

Salt by MYRRA (EP)





Kid's Club of the Year

Maggie & Rose (PC)

FD Football Academy (EP)

Awesome Kids Club (EP)





Art Gallery of the Year

Art+ Shanghai Gallery (PC)





Art Museum of the Year

Power Station of Art (PC)





Travel Agency of the Year

Wanna Travel (PC)

DragonAdventures (EP)





Spa of the Year

Subconscious Day Spa (PC)

Dragonfly (EP)





Hotel Spa of the Year

The Bulgari Spa - Bulgari Hotel, Shanghai (PC)

The Retreat - The Sukhothai Shanghai (EP)





Hotel Staycation of the Year

The Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi (PC)

W Shanghai – The Bund (EP)





Delivery App of the Year

Breakfast Champion (PC)

Sherpa’s (EP)

Epermarket (EP)





Event Venue of the Year

The Apartment (EP)







Sustainable Brand of the Year

Mute Garage (PC)

Baluchon (EP)





Gym of the Year

DEFGROUP Martial Arts Academy (PC)

PURE Fitness (EP)





Fitness & Wellness Studio of the Year

Z&B Fitness (PC)

F45 Training (EP)





Spinning Studio of the Year

FlowCycle (PC)

Spinback Fitness (EP)





Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

Pure Yoga (PC)

N Yoga Studio (EP)





Hair Salon of the Year

Mirage.M (PC)

Contesta Rockhair (EP)





Barber Shop of the Year

Cultura Barbershop (PC)

Fixx (EP)





Tattoo Parlor of the Year

Ink & Co (PC)





Jewelry Designer of the Year

Awu Studio (PC)

Trudy Chan Gemma (EP)





Indie Fashion Designer of the Year

Charlotta Gandolfo (PC)

Viktoria Chan (EP)





We'd also like to say a huge thank you to our lucky draw sponsors: SinoUnited Health, Z&B, Maggie & Rose, Dragonfly, Salt by MYRRA and W Hotel Shanghai. And of course, to The Apartment, our amazing hosts for the evening.

Venue Sponsor



Inspired by the unique ambiance of NYC style lofts, The Apartment is a place to lounge, dine and party. Originally opened in 2010, it reopened in 2020 on the 2nd floor of 160 Chengdu Nan Lu, overlooking bustling Huaihai Lu. An extensive cocktail menu covers the classics and features some lively modern creations. With an emphasis on fresh ingredients, they are carefully crafted so they not only look beautiful, but taste delicious. On the food front there are salads and soups, skewers, steaks and whole-roasted chickens.

