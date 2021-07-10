  1. home
  2. Articles

PHOTOS: Who Won at the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards 2021

By That's Shanghai, July 10, 2021

0 0

After a one year hiatus, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards were back in style with a ceremony and party at The Apartment on Thursday evening, July 8, with the winners crowned and a good time had by all.

Now in its 12th year, the awards have become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees and winners selected from all over the city, from yoga studios and spas to art galleries and fashion designers

The Photos

DSC7494.jpg

DSC7547.jpg

DSC7550.jpg

DSC7594.jpg

DSC7596.jpg

DSC7619.jpg

DSC7621.jpg

DSC7648.jpg

DSC7673.jpg

DSC7714.jpg

DSC7744.jpg

DSC7814.jpg

DSC7830.jpg

DSC7888.jpg

DSC7895.jpg

DSC7950.jpg

DSC7958.jpg

DSC7995.jpg

DSC8040.jpg

DSC8061.jpg

DSC8094.jpg

DSC8102.jpg

DSC8110.jpg

DSC8179.jpg

DSC8208.jpg

DSC8216.jpg

DSC8326.jpg

DSC8336.jpg

DSC8380.jpg

DSC8397-1-.jpg

DSC8424.jpg

DSC8483.jpg

DSC8555.jpg

DSC8607.jpg

DSC8677.jpg

DSC8687.jpg

DSC8703.jpg

For more photos, click here or scan the QR code:

1504332359.jpg

The Winners

And without further ado, here's a full list of this year's deserving winners, with the 2021 People's Choice (PC) and Editor's Pick (EP) Awards...


Apartment Complex of the Year

  • Ambassy Club (PC)

  • Green Court (EP)


Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • LIV’N 833 (PC)

  • Kerry Parkside (EP)

  • Kerry Residences Jing An (EP)


Villa Complex of the Year

  • Green Villa (PC)


Healthcare Provider Clinic of the Year

  • SinoUnited Health (PC)

  • UP Medical Center Xintiandi (EP)


Healthcare Provider Hospital of the Year

  • Jiahui International Hospital (PC)

  • Parkway Hospital (EP)

  • United Family Hospital (EP)


Housing Agency of the Year

  • WannaHome (PC)

  • Joanna Real Estate (EP)


Relocation Service of the Year

  • Asian Tigers (PC)


Mandarin School of the Year

  • That’s Mandarin (PC)


Shopping Mall of the Year

  • iapm Mall (PC)

  • HKRI Taikoo Hui (EP)


Boutique Store of the Year

  • Madame Mao's Dowry (PC)

  • Salt by MYRRA (EP)


Kid's Club of the Year

  • Maggie & Rose (PC)

  • FD Football Academy (EP)

  • Awesome Kids Club (EP)


Art Gallery of the Year

  • Art+ Shanghai Gallery (PC)


Art Museum of the Year

Power Station of Art (PC)


Travel Agency of the Year

  • Wanna Travel (PC)

  • DragonAdventures (EP)


Spa of the Year

  • Subconscious Day Spa (PC)

  • Dragonfly (EP)


Hotel Spa of the Year

  • The Bulgari Spa - Bulgari Hotel, Shanghai (PC)

  • The Retreat - The Sukhothai Shanghai (EP)


Hotel Staycation of the Year

  • The Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi (PC)

  • W Shanghai – The Bund (EP)


Delivery App of the Year

  • Breakfast Champion (PC)

  • Sherpa’s (EP)

  • Epermarket (EP)


Event Venue of the Year

  • The Apartment (EP)


Sustainable Brand of the Year

  • Mute Garage (PC)

  • Baluchon (EP)


Gym of the Year

  • DEFGROUP Martial Arts Academy (PC)

  • PURE Fitness (EP)


Fitness & Wellness Studio of the Year

  • Z&B Fitness (PC)

  • F45 Training (EP)


Spinning Studio of the Year

  • FlowCycle (PC)

  • Spinback Fitness (EP)


Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

  • Pure Yoga (PC)

  • N Yoga Studio (EP)


Hair Salon of the Year

  • Mirage.M (PC)

  • Contesta Rockhair (EP)


Barber Shop of the Year

  • Cultura Barbershop (PC)

  • Fixx (EP)


Tattoo Parlor of the Year

  • Ink & Co (PC)


Jewelry Designer of the Year

  • Awu Studio (PC)

  • Trudy Chan Gemma (EP)


Indie Fashion Designer of the Year

  • Charlotta Gandolfo (PC)

  • Viktoria Chan (EP)


We'd also like to say a huge thank you to our lucky draw sponsors: SinoUnited Health, Z&B, Maggie & Rose, Dragonfly, Salt by MYRRA and W Hotel Shanghai. And of course, to The Apartment, our amazing hosts for the evening.

Venue Sponsor

Inspired by the unique ambiance of NYC style lofts, The Apartment is a place to lounge, dine and party. Originally opened in 2010, it reopened in 2020 on the 2nd floor of 160 Chengdu Nan Lu, overlooking bustling Huaihai Lu. An extensive cocktail menu covers the classics and features some lively modern creations. With an emphasis on fresh ingredients, they are carefully crafted so they not only look beautiful, but taste delicious. On the food front there are salads and soups, skewers, steaks and whole-roasted chickens.

Want to be part of the our future events? Please contact Christy Cai by email christycai@thatsmags.com, calling 186 2035 6823 or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

2021 Lifestyle Awards

more news

Shanghai Hotel News Roundup: June 2021

Shanghai Hotel News Roundup: June 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of hospitality!

That's Magazine - July 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - July 2021 Issue Out Now!

The July issue of That's is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

Horoscopes: July 2021

Horoscopes: July 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai

We are delighted to announce that the fifth annual That's National Hospitality Awards will be held in Shanghai.

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

The June issue of That's is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

China Cancels Mt. Everest Trips for Remainder of 2021

China has officially called off the 2021 season.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Didi Booted From Chinese App Stores, 'National Security' Cited

Spotlight: Buffa AAYOOO w/Da Boombox, Professional Wrestler

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

China Has a Stomach Problem, Here's How to Address It

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

PHOTOS: Who Won at the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards 2021

PHOTOS: Who Won at the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards 2021

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives