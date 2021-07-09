Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

Revenge is a dish best served cold… or fast? A woman in East China would likely argue the latter after she took her ex-boyfriend’s car for a joyride.

Global Times reported that the woman and another man ran 49 red lights and incurred one speeding violation in the woman's ex-boyfriend’s Audi. The police detained the duo in Shaoxing, Zhejiang on suspicion of provoking trouble – ultimately ruining her revenge plot.

Local police conducted an investigation and learned that a man, surnamed Chen, rented the car from the owner and ex-boyfriend, surnamed Qian.

Chen admitted that he rented the car for an acquaintance named Zhu who actually drove the car.

Zhu had been pursuing Qian’s ex-girlfriend, surnamed Lou, who agreed to go out with him only if he helped her get revenge.



Qian rents his car to Chen who then gives the keys to Zhu who lets Lou get her ‘revenge’ on Qian

Apparently, Qian left Lou for another woman – leading to one of the funnier revenge stories in recent memory.

[Cover image via Pixabay]