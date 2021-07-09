  1. home
  2. Articles

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

By That's, July 9, 2021

0 0

Revenge is a dish best served cold… or fast? A woman in East China would likely argue the latter after she took her ex-boyfriend’s car for a joyride.

Global Times reported that the woman and another man ran 49 red lights and incurred one speeding violation in the woman's ex-boyfriend’s Audi. The police detained the duo in Shaoxing, Zhejiang on suspicion of provoking trouble – ultimately ruining her revenge plot.

Local police conducted an investigation and learned that a man, surnamed Chen, rented the car from the owner and ex-boyfriend, surnamed Qian. 

Chen admitted that he rented the car for an acquaintance named Zhu who actually drove the car.

Zhu had been pursuing Qian’s ex-girlfriend, surnamed Lou, who agreed to go out with him only if he helped her get revenge. 

keys.jpg
Qian rents his car to Chen who then gives the keys to Zhu who lets Lou get her ‘revenge’ on Qian

Apparently, Qian left Lou for another woman – leading to one of the funnier revenge stories in recent memory.

READ MORE: Woman Sends 1,000kg of Onions to Ex After Breaking Up

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Cars Zhejiang

more news

36 People Hospitalized, 32 Cars Destroyed After Fire in Shenzhen

36 People Hospitalized, 32 Cars Destroyed After Fire in Shenzhen

According to pictures taken at the scene, a number of cars were totally destroyed during the fire.

Didi Plans to Build Fleet of Smart, New Energy Cars

Didi Plans to Build Fleet of Smart, New Energy Cars

Today, close to 400,000 new energy vehicles are registered with DiDi in the world's largest shared EV network.

Tesla Denies Reports It Sold Just 211 Cars in China Last Month

Tesla Denies Reports It Sold Just 211 Cars in China Last Month

As one of the early victims of the US-China Trade War, foreign-owned automobile companies have had to navigate turbulent waters in the Chinese market.

Beijing Announces Strict Driving Limits for Non-Local Cars

The measure is the local government’s latest attempt to ease the capital’s traffic congestion and air pollution.

It's Official, Cars are the Main Culprits Behind PM2.5 Levels in Beijing

That's right, coal burning is no longer to blame.

WATCH: Woman Attacks Cars with Metal Stick in Guangzhou

The woman managed to hit a number of cars, notably only white vehicles and taxis, before police responded and detained her.

WATCH: Falling Billboard Crushes Cars in Dongguan

The incident happened in Dongguan last Thursday, August 31, when the bolts securing the billboard to the ground gave out amid strong winds.

Drunk Couple Hits 10 Parked Cars in Guangdong

Drunk driving gets you arrested. Driving drunk, hitting a parked car and then striking nine additional cars as you try to flee the scene – that gets you in the news.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Didi Booted From Chinese App Stores, 'National Security' Cited

Spotlight: Buffa AAYOOO w/Da Boombox, Professional Wrestler

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

China Has a Stomach Problem, Here's How to Address It

New Shanghai Astronomy Museum Looks Out of This World

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

This Week in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Week in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives