9 Sanya Events: Sushi, Deals, Lights and More

By Vanessa Jencks, July 8, 2021

Free sushi in Sanya? Yes please.

July 9: Sign-Ups Extended for K2Fit

k2fit-shred-poster.jpg

Image via K2Fit

Get fit at any hotel or bay in Sanya with K2Fit. The coaches at K2Fit have proven track record. Check out impressive body transformations here and here. Classes start Monday, July 12, but signups have been extended to Friday, July 9.

Daily, July 12-Aug 8; RMB588. Online. Sign-up Here.

July 9: Salsa Party

penninsula-story-sanya-salsa.jpegImage via Peninsula Story

Dance with a group of three Cuban DJs and instructors for a fun, flavorful night.

Fri July 9, 10pm; Free entry. Peninsula Story.

July 10: Solar Tribe

WechatIMG80.jpeg

Let out your inner gypsy with a mystical night of light and dance at one of Houhai’s most popular beach bars.

Sat July 10, 3pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

July 10: Imperial Bar & Restaurant Grand Opening

WechatIMG76.jpegImage via Imperial Bar

Snatch up fantastic VIP card promotion deals (for example buy RMB1,000, get RMB500 added) at Imperial Bar & Restaurant in honor of their Grand Opening Party. When you arrive, you’ll taste test their multiple menu morsels and enjoy a relaxing atmosphere. They have a 20% discount on all dishes and drinks in store until their grand opening. Be on the lookout for the review from That’s Sanya coming soon.

Sat July 10, 6-8pm; Free entry. Imperial Bar & Restaurant.

July 10: Mojo Beach Yoga

WechatIMG79.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.

Sat July 10, 7am; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness. Meet at the beach to the left of Dadonghai Square.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark

WechatIMG2.jpeg

Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park, then experience a one-of-a-kind party once the sun goes down.

Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

July 10: Foam Party

foam.jpg

Lather up and get down with smooth songs and popping beats spun out by DJ Erick Lee. Check out more information here

Sat July 3, 8-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.


July 11: Italy vs England

sanya-football-matches.jpg

There are multiple locations in Sanya screening the matches to see if the cup is finally making it home. Watch at Dolphin, FreeGen, or Peninsula Story to find out.

Sun July 11, 3am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports BarFreeGen Sports Bar. Peninsula Story.

July 11: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Sun July 11, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

READ MORE: 5 Beautiful Hainan Room and Package Deals

Want something else? Click above to get out of town or head to a waterfall here.

[Cover image via Imperial Bar & Restaurant]

