9 Sanya Events: Sushi, Deals, Lights and More

Free sushi in Sanya? Yes please.



Sponsored

July 9: Sign-Ups Extended for K2Fit



Image via K2Fit



Get fit at any hotel or bay in Sanya with K2Fit. The coaches at K2Fit have proven track record. Check out impressive body transformations here and here. Classes start Monday, July 12, but signups have been extended to Friday, July 9.



Daily, July 12-Aug 8; RMB588. Online. Sign-up Here.



July 9: Salsa Party



Image via Peninsula Story



Dance with a group of three Cuban DJs and instructors for a fun, flavorful night.

Fri July 9, 10pm; Free entry. Peninsula Story.



July 10: Solar Tribe







Let out your inner gypsy with a mystical night of light and dance at one of Houhai’s most popular beach bars.

Sat July 10, 3pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

July 10: Imperial Bar & Restaurant Grand Opening



Image via Imperial Bar



Snatch up fantastic VIP card promotion deals (for example buy RMB1,000, get RMB500 added) at Imperial Bar & Restaurant in honor of their Grand Opening Party. When you arrive, you’ll taste test their multiple menu morsels and enjoy a relaxing atmosphere. They have a 20% discount on all dishes and drinks in store until their grand opening. Be on the lookout for the review from That’s Sanya coming soon.



Sat July 10, 6-8pm; Free entry. Imperial Bar & Restaurant.



July 10: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat July 10, 7am; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness. Meet at the beach to the left of Dadonghai Square.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park, then experience a one-of-a-kind party once the sun goes down.



Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

July 10: Foam Party



Lather up and get down with smooth songs and popping beats spun out by DJ Erick Lee. Check out more information here.



Sat July 3, 8-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.





July 11: Italy vs England



There are multiple locations in Sanya screening the matches to see if the cup is finally making it home. Watch at Dolphin, FreeGen, or Peninsula Story to find out.



Sun July 11, 3am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar. FreeGen Sports Bar. Peninsula Story.



July 11: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.



Sun July 11, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

READ MORE: 5 Beautiful Hainan Room and Package Deals



Want something else? Click above to get out of town or head to a waterfall here.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via Imperial Bar & Restaurant]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





