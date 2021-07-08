Chinese College Student Missing for More Than 50 Days

In Xi’an, a 19-year-old college student, surnamed Chen, has been reported missing for more than 50 days without a trace.

According to the Paper, Chen’s father told the news outlet that his son was last seen leaving school on May 9. He was wearing a green and white t-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

Chen’s father claims that after receiving a call from his son’s teacher on May 10. Afterward, he immediately called the police.



“He didn’t communicate much with his family”

The father told the Paper reporter, “He was not there on May 10 when class started, and his teacher informed me of the situation in the afternoon. The school told me that my son was not in school. So I called him, but he didn’t answer. That night we went to the local police station to report the case.”

Chen’s last phone location was reportedly in a neighborhood in Xi’an’s Gaolin District on May 11.

Local police launched an investigation shortly after and are still searching for Chen nearly two months since his disappearance.

Chen reportedly went out to dinner with a classmate the day before he went missing. There has been speculation that his disappearance is related to a relationship conflict. Others on the Chinese internet have guessed that Chen got involved with a multi-level marketing scheme (传销, chuanxiao).

Chen’s father said his son is a “bit introverted,” but has no problem in a normal social setting.

The news has been trending recently on Chinese social media, with Weibo users posting well wishes for Chen’s safe return home.

[Images: screengrab via Weibo]