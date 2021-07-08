We're Hiring: Videographer

That’s is seeking a Videographer to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements and events.

Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Sanya, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We’re looking for talented candidates with video and editing experience and excellent coordination skills.

Videographer

Responsibilities

Working with producers and editors to support planning, shooting and editing videos

Supporting pre-production tasks including location scouting, lighting set-up, creating a shot list and shoot schedule

Supporting production tasks such as coordinating with interview subjects, ensuring optimal footage for posts, and willingness to have a hands-on approach during production

Carrying out post-production duties such as syncing audio, editing video, creating social media cuts, and subtitling

Organizing hard drives and archive footage and projects once they are done

Ensuring that equipment for shoots are present and working

Qualifications and Traits



Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, and big plus for Adobe After Effects or other 3D software



Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to stay organized in a fast-paced production environment

Narrative or documentary-style video experience is a plus

Up to date with industry trends and possess a keen understanding of That’s brand visuals to create attractive video assets

At least one year of work experience in a related field

Basic knowledge of lighting, sound recording and operating DSLR/Mirrorless cameras

Proficiency in both English and Mandarin Chinese

To apply, send an email with your CV, cover letter in English and portfolio of past work to hr@thatsmags.com with the subject ‘Videographer.’