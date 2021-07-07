  1. home
Trip.com Group Holds International Travelers’ Forum to Boost Travel to Hainan

By That's Sanya, July 7, 2021

On July 6, Trip.com Group held its first International Travelers’ Forum (ITF), offering cross-broader communication and exchange opportunities to connect global travelers and tourism groups. The ITF is a new initiative to boost destination tourism, share international travel trends and findings and collaborate on the development of the industry.

trip-group-international-travelers-forum2.jpeg

Representatives from airlines, hotels, tourism companies, academic institutions and tourism bureaus, from dozens of countries and regions shared experiences and ongoing revitalization plans, both in person and through pre-recorded video.

According to the Trip.com Group company press release, Hainan served as the perfect location to demonstrate the support and partnership the company offers destination partners. Hainan Department of Tourism and Sanya Tourism Promotion Board jointly held the forum with Trip.com Group and highlighted Hainan as a high-quality tourism destination. The department benefits from Trip.com Group's ‘fast-growing global network as a leading international online travel services provider, as well enabling partners to draw from innovative content marketing capabilities.’

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers.

“Trip.com Group is playing a leading role in the travel revival with the success of our enhanced marketing innovations to help support partners connect with users,” said Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group. “Hainan is
a top international destination for travelers and we are delighted to collaborate with the Hainan government to promote travel together, leading the international travel revival.”

ctrip-group-international-travelers-forum.jpeg

The key benefit to the forum was content and data sharing among industry leaders. “We are very pleased to see the active participation and creation of content from our partners to help promote their destination and reach their key audiences,” said Benny Wang, Vice President of Trip.com Group. “Through the integration of data, developing a content ecosystem, and creating immersive experiences for users, Trip.com Group is pushing its business and the industry forward.”

[Images courtesy of Trip.com Group]

Visit the archives