5 Beautiful Hainan Room and Package Deals

From Sanya to Qizi Bay and back, there’s an endless amount of locations to check out in Hainan.

1. Rock Platinum Seaview Hotel | RMB1599 for 2 Nights and Seafood Buffet for 2



Image via Rock Platinum Seaview Hotel



Enjoy 270-degree room views in a hotel in the heart of Sanya Bay. This hotel is great for those who like an urban and active type of vacation, experiencing and exploring culture, shopping, or nightlife. This package includes breakfast and a seafood buffet for two.



The offer is valid until September 28, 2021.



Reserve this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚洛克铂金海景酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation with the e-coupon by calling 0898-88278688.

See a listing for Rock Platinum Seaview Hotel.

2. Cactus Resort Sanya | RMB 1668 for 4 Nights Mountain View Package



Image via Sanyastar



Enjoy views of Yalong Bay’s rainforest mountains for four nights along with shuttle service and one leisure activity. The package includes breakfast for two adults and one child, though free for children under 1.2 meters. The hotel’s pool hosts fun bubble parties and has a family atmosphere due to its waterpark. The good news for locals is you can benefit from a free room upgrade with proof of residence (work card). Meal packages are available for RMB148 to 208 and include lunch and dinner for two adults and one child.



The offer is valid until December 31, 2021.

Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚亚龙湾凯莱仙人掌度假酒店), to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation with the e-coupon by calling 0898-88568866 ext 8150.

See a listing for Cactus Resort Sanya.

3. Hainan Universal Qizi Bay Beach Hotel | RMB499 for One Night Package



Image via Hainan Universal Qizi Bay Beach Hotel

Head to Qizi Bay for a beautiful stay in this resort of a hotel far from the bustle of Sanya’s streets. This package, normally priced at RMB999, includes a one-night stay with the option to upgrade and a dip into the hot spring pool. There is an additional charge when using this package on the weekends. Additionally, tea for two and a buffet breakfast is available for two adults and one child between 1.2 and 1.4 meters. Children under 1.2 meters eat free. Additional children over the heigh threshold are RMB68 and adults are RMB98 as add-on tickets.



This special room deal is available for purchase until July 31, 2021.



Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (海南万国棋子湾海滩大酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation by calling 18389601252.

See a listing for Hainan Universal Qizi Bay Beach Hotel.

4. Wyndham Grand Plaza Royale Hainan Longmu Bay | RMB958 for 2 Rooms 1 Night Family Package



Image via Wyndham Grand Plaza Royale Hainan Longmu Bay



Explore a lovely western side of Hainan with your family in two connecting rooms at Longmu Bay. Each room’s open balcony includes one of those luxe-style bathtubs perfect for a long soak. Included in the deal is a Chinese and Western mix buffet breakfast for two adults and two children when their height is below 1.2 meters. Along with the use of the gym and pool, guests of this package can head to the experience areas, such as the obstacle course and the organic garden plots.



Valid from now until September 29, 2021.



Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (海南龙沐湾温德姆至尊豪廷大酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation online through their WeChat account.

See a listing for Wyndham Grand Plaza Royale Hainan Longmu Bay.

5. Sanya Minshen Golf Resort | RMB298 1 Night Golf and Yacht Cruise for Two





Image via Sanya Minshen Golf Resort



Sport and activity lovers will enjoy this inexpensive deal from Sanya Minshen Golf Resort. Along with a one-night stay, guests will receive a driving range coupon and a yacht cruise for two. This hotel is located nearby other high-interest points, such as the Serenity Marina, Xiaodonghai snorkel spots, Dadonghai’s club and bar hot spots, a faux Europe photography street and Luhuitou Mountain Park. Free shuttles are included for Sanya center’s duty-free shop and Dadonghai.



Valid from now until July 31, 2021.



Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚明申高尔夫度假酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation by calling 0898-88885888.

See a listing for Sanya Minshen Golf Resort.

