9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

By Sponsored, July 5, 2021

July 10-11 | Rafting & Swimming Linan Mountain Resort

1577711654.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot, the location of a lot of ancient movies, a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire – all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

For More Information Click Here

July 10-14 & Aug 6-10 | Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain

1882636882.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park and Dukezong Ancient Town, as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of ancient monasteries and stunning natural scenery at this holy destination.

For More Information Click Here

July 15-22 & July 31-Aug 7 | 8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

July 23-25 | Stunning Huangshan

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

July 30-Aug 1 | Liren Canyon

492649900.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Liren Canyon in Xianju, Zhejiang, is an awesome natural canyon located between mountains, perfect for river hiking with its crystal clear waters and natural pools. Enjoy the scenic landscape of boats bobbing on the river as you pass farmhouses and orchards. If it gets too hot, just take a dip to cool off. You can also take in the local culture, with stone inscriptions, paintings, calligraphy and legends.

For More Information Click Here


All Year | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Tours

The endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 1-6 | 6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour

331928180.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 7-13 | 7-Day Gannan Tibetan Culture Tour

511848765.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Gannan, located in southern Gansu province, is renowned as ‘Small Tibet’ due to its rich Tibetan Buddhism influence. With an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level, you can experience Tibetan culture and enjoy the plateau scenery in comfort and without the risk of altitude sickness. Here you will see grand prairies, scattered lakes, monasteries, Tibetan villages, unique mountain peaks and hidden wonderlands.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Amazing Guizhou Tour

1724379249.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Arriving in Guiyang, famous for its leek dishes and sour and spicy foods, you'll then head to Huangguoshu Falls, China’s largest and arguably its most beautiful. The trip also takes in remote areas with stunning scenery that only those in the know can reach, as well as visiting the largest Miao village in the world. Eat with the local people and try many amazing dishes that you can only find in this part of China. 

For More Information Click Here

July & Aug | Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

1946238698.jpg

This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai is heading back to the breathtaking Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats (over the past three-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats). They will be staying at beautiful secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang villages for some healthy living for both body and mind.

761799796.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

Caojiawu Village: 

July and Aug Retreats Click Here

2057389020.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

Guanyintang Village:

July and Aug Retreats Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

China Travel Deals Travel China Travel Guide

