Travelers From These Cities Don't Need a COVID Test to Leave Guangdong

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission announced that from July 3, those leaving Guangzhou and Foshan have no longer need to show a negative 48-hour nucleic acid test to leave the province.

Other cities in Guangdong, except for Shenzhen and Dongguan, will not need a 72-hour negative nucleic acid test anymore.

For those traveling from Shenzhen, a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test and green code is still required.

As of Friday no locally transmitted cases have been reported in the province.



In late May, outbreaks from a Delta strain variant occurred in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan. The Delta strain variant was first discovered in India.

As a result, during the week of June 22-29, multiple rounds of citywide testing were conducted in the aforementioned cities in key areas and populations. Over 60 million people were tested and no positive cases were found.





