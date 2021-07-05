  1. home
Travelers From These Cities Don't Need a COVID Test to Leave Guangdong

By That's Shenzhen, July 5, 2021

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission announced that from July 3, those leaving Guangzhou and Foshan have no longer need to show a negative 48-hour nucleic acid test to leave the province. 

Other cities in Guangdong, except for Shenzhen and Dongguan, will not need a 72-hour negative nucleic acid test anymore.  

For those traveling from Shenzhen, a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test and green code is still required.

As of Friday no locally transmitted cases have been reported in the province. 

In late May, outbreaks from a Delta strain variant occurred in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan. The Delta strain variant was first discovered in India. 

As a result, during the week of June 22-29, multiple rounds of citywide testing were conducted in the aforementioned cities in key areas and populations. Over 60 million people were tested and no positive cases were found. 


[Cover image via That’s]

Covid-19 Air Travel travel

