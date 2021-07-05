You Have Until July 31 to See This in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square

Following celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Tiananmen Square reopened to the public on July 2.

Within the square, there are a few things you may want to go and see. But you’ll have to be quick. They’re only on display until July 31.

Events to mark the anniversary took place across the country. However, the most important event took place in the capital city’s Tiananmen Square.

While the event itself was closed to the general public, the decorations remain on display for all to see.

This includes three red archways upon which rests a golden hammer and sickle, giant screens displaying the 100th anniversary logo and a number of floral displays.

The decorations have already attracted swathes of visitors from far and wide. After July 31, the decorations will be removed and Tiananmen Square will return to normal.

If you plan to visit, remember to take your ID card or passport with you. Expect security checks and large crowds.

