12 Sanya Events to Fill Your Summer Days

Whether you're still at work or not, there's something for you to do this summer.

July 7: Sign-Ups Close for K2Fit



Image via K2Fit



Get fit at any hotel or any bay in Sanya with K2Fit. The coaches at K2Fit have proven success. Check out transformations here and here. Classes start Monday July 12 but signups close Wednesday July 7.



Daily, July 12-Aug 8; RMB588. Online. Sign-up Here.



Daily, Spinning Class



Image via Mojo Fitness



Can't stop, won't stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily, 7.15-8pm; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



July 2: Salsa Party



Image via Peninsula Story



Dance with a group of three Cuban DJs and instructors for a fun, flavorful night.

Fri July 2, 10pm; Free entry. Peninsula Story.

July 2-3, 6-7: UEFA EURO 2020 Matches



There are multiple locations in Sanya screening the matches, including Dolphin, FreeGen, Peninsula Story and Solar in Houhai. Is it coming home? Head along to find out.



Fri-Sat, Tues-Weds, Midnight and 3am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar. FreeGen Sports Bar. Peninsula Story. Solar.

Until July 30: Russian Art Center Summer Camps

The Russian Art Center has put together ballet camps for children and adults for the month of July. The age groups of each camp include 3 to 5 years old for an hour, 6 to 13 years old for two hours and for adults one hour at night. All camps are Monday through Friday. The 3 to 5-year-old camp is RMB1,280 for five days or RMB2,180 for 10 days. The 6 to 13 years old age group is RMB1,980 for five days and RMB3,180 for 10 days. The adults can pay RMB988 for 20 classes that take place during this month.

Mon-Fri July 1-30, times and costs vary. See their post for more details and to sign up. Russian Art Center.

July 3 to August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park then experience a one of a kind party once the sun goes down.



Daily, July 3-Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

July 3: Foam Party



Lather up and get down with smooth songs and popping beats spun out by DJ Erick Lee. Check out more information here.



Sat July 3 8-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

July 3: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat July 3, 7am; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness. Meet at the beach to the left of Dadonghai Square.

July 4: Sanya Football



Image via Pexels



Kick the ball around with a group of international men and women.



Sun July 4, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

July 4: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.



Sun July 4, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

July 4: Kid Art Workshop



Artsy kids can create until their hearts burst at this special art workshop led by Segarra Gallery's owner and master artist.



Sun July 4, 10.30am-noon; RMB50. Segarra Art.

July 5-8: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.

July 7: Art Jams



Paint with other passionate artists of Sanya.



Wednesdays, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

[Cover image via Pexels]



