Horoscopes: July 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

If you’re thinking about buying a car in China, think again. Next month you may decide to pack your bags and return to your home country. You’re much better off renting one for an epic road trip to Yunnan province. Just remain cautious when driving through Guizhou!

Leo

7.23-8.23

This month you will possess the powers of a similar sounding name, Leo. (Yes, we’re talking the Matrix.) Find your inner Neo and dress in dark black clothing everywhere you go. We can almost guarantee you’ll meet the person of your dreams, and your boss will give you a handsome raise.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



What do you do when it’s 35 degrees Celsius outside? You go to the mall. After getting stuck on e-commerce autopilot at the start of your China tenure, you’re about to rediscover the beauty of mall shopping while staying extra cool indoors.

Libra

9.24-10.23

There are no major holidays this month, which means most China destinations are fair game – except Sanya, that place is always booked up. Do a little research and peruse Explore China (shameless plug) to find a spot you’d like to visit in this dull month.



Scorpio

10.24-11.22

You’re getting ready to move back home, but there are still some things on your China bucket that you’d like to complete. Whatever it may be, there’s no time like today.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

You’re tired of cooking or ordering the same food day in and out. Hop on Dianping to discover some cool new restaurants serving dishes you wouldn’t usually try. Maybe it backfires, maybe it doesn’t.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

The last time you went to KTV, George W. Bush was in office and Myspace was the hottest name on the internet. If you happen to end up at a KTV in the near future, you’ll be surprised to learn that it’s nearly the same song list from well over a decade ago.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

It’s flood season, which means Crocs aren’t a horrible idea. And by Crocs, we mean whatever knock-off shoe that looks like Crocs.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Your lady friend is expecting you to take her to a beach resort at some point or another. Switch it up and head for Dali. Yunnan weather is great year-round, and it’s always a good vibe.

Aries

3.21-4.20

You're tired of people misspelling your name – is it Gorgan, Grogon, or Gragan? Regardless, just learn to deal with other peoples’ ineptitude and remember that at one point you couldn’t even spell it.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

July will be one of those months when the days feel long but the month is over before you know it. Try and live a little more in the present – remember that it’s about the journey, not the destination.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

You met someone you like but have zero things in common. It’s time to step outside your comfort zone and try out their hobbies for a change. We’re not saying to leave your own on the side of the road – just give it a shot, maybe you’ll thank us.

[Cover image via That’s]