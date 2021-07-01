That's Magazine - July 2021 Issue Out Now!

The July issue of That’s is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

We’re smack dab in the middle of summer, and saying it is hot is an understatement. The weather in Guangzhou is unbearable and has given me a new level of respect for folks living in the city before AC was invented.



Staying on hot topics, The Lord of the Rings series made an epic return to Chinese theaters recently and reinvigorated one of its newest fan bases here in the Middle Kingdom. In this month’s Cover Story, former That’s Editor-in-Chief Matt Bossons walks us through China’s LOTR fandom from a truly insightful perspective. Find the full story on pages 36-43.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we talk about mental health support in the Nation section (PG10-13), speak with an artist who might have Shanghai’s hottest summer single in ‘Yeah Shanghai!’ (PG20-21) and gain valuable business insight from AmCham South China President Dr. Harley Seyedin (PG31).

We’re also working on the latest edition of our Explore China travel guide, so stay tuned for the book release in August.

Regards,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

View the July issue of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.