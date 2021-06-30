FREE Hotel Afternoon Tea and 5 More Deals to Sip On

Relax on the sand or by the pool and sip away your stress with one hotel deal at a time.

1. Sanya Bay Holiday Inn Resort | Free Colorful Holiday Afternoon Tea



Image via Sanya Bay Holiday Resort



Few things in life are more sweet than a free drink and bite to eat. The tea can be enjoyed from 2-5pm.



The offer is currently set as a never ending offer, but who really knows when they’ll shut this down, so take them up on the free goods before they run out.

Reserve this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚湾假日度假酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation with the e-coupon by calling 0898-88339988.

See a listing for Sanya Bay Holiday Inn Resort.

2. Hilton Garden Inn Sanya | RMB38 Happy Hour Tea – Kids Tea Half Price



Image via Dianping



Hilton Garden Inn is a great option for a kid and parent date. The afternoon tea is an open bar and self-serve, so grab a table and chairs and enjoy. Children pay RMB24 and no coupon is needed. When you finish snacking, take your kiddos to the play area so they can burn off all of that extra energy. Kids can enjoy the play area at RMB50 per child.



The offer is valid until September 20, 2021 and available to use between 1-5pm.

Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚希尔顿花园酒店), show up with the e-ticket number as no reservation is needed.



See a listing for Hilton Garden Inn.

3. Sanya Tiantong Kangda Hotel | RMB39 Single Set Tea



Image via Sanya Tiantong Kangda Hotel



Enjoy this hotel’s atmosphere and a bite here or there of their fresh set available from 2-5pm every day. The dining area is in their North American lobby on the first floor.



This tea is available to purchase until July 31.



Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚天通康达酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation by calling 0898-88656737 or purchase the deal on the spot after arrival.

See a listing for Sanya Tiantong Kangda Hotel.

4. Ritz Carlton Sanya Yalong Bay | RMB58 Beach Cocktail



Image via Ritz Carlton Sanya Yalong Bay



This summery cocktail can be enjoyed from 11.30am-10pm, but take note that the Ritz Carlton’s seaside restaurant, Sand, has buy one get one cocktails during their happy hour from 4-6pm.



Valid from now until December 31, 2021 except on public holidays.



Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (金茂三亚亚龙湾丽思卡尔顿酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, show up with the e-ticket number.



See a listing for Ritz Carlton Sanya Yalong Bay.

5. Crowne Plaza Sanya Bay | RMB108 Tea for Two



Image viaDianping

If you’re heading out to Tianya Town for glamping or exploring popular views, stop by Crowne Plaza Sanya Bay for this ample tea set for two.



The tea includes:



A tuna mousse muffin



A cold cut croissant



A shrimp salad



One Rubik’s cube fruit dish



Colorful macaroons dish



French fruit pancake



Cripsy puffs



Two drinks to pick of a selection of three



Enjoy the tea set in the lobby lounge of the first floor from 2-5pm.

Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚湾皇冠假日度假酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation by calling 0898-88258888 ext 61327 or purchase on the spot after arriving and ordering the set.

See a listing for Crowne Plaza Sanya Bay.

6. Yalong Bay Welcome Hotel | RMB168 Tea Set for Two



Image via Yalong Bay Welcome Hotel



Settle among villas in Yalong Bay for the afternoon. Pretend you live there or take enough selfies that someone on your IG might believe you do.



The tea includes:



Coconut vanilla mousse



Mixed vegetable cup



Mango pudding cup



Passion fruit jelly



Tizi scones



Tuna sandwiches

Enjoy this deal from 2.30-5pm at the Chinese restuarant in the villa area of the Ying hotel.



Valid from now until October 31, 2021 except on public holidays.

Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚亚龙湾迎宾馆) to access their WeChat store.



See listing for Yalong Bay Welcome Hotel.

