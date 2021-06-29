  1. home
Guangzhou to Build Makeshift Quarantine Center for Intl Arrivals

By That's Guangzhou, June 29, 2021

Given the high number of international arrivals to China’s southern city of Guangzhou, the local government will build a 5,000-room quarantine center.

The facility is currently under construction and will be ready by September 2021, according to GRT Radio.

Dr. Zhong Nanshan, an epidemiologist and public figure in China for his role in dealing with both COVID-19 and SARS outbreaks, said that more than 80% of China’s inbound passengers enter the country via Guangzhou.

The quarantine center will be built on about 257,800 square meters of land in Baiyun district, where Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is located.

Renderings of the center, published on social media by Nanfang Plus, show floor-to-ceiling windows in unfurnished rooms and a barracks-like design layout from bird’s-eye view.

In a press conference, Zhong commented that current quarantine hotels in the city aren’t properly equipped to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also noted that recent cases in Guangzhou contain the Delta strain of the coronavirus, which is more contagious compared to previous strains.

The COVID-19 outbreak in late May has likely driven the quick mobilization of this new development, as parts of the city went into complete or partial lockdown. Restaurants and bars were ordered to suspend dine-in services for multiple weeks in June.

The makeshift quarantine center has been positively received on Chinese social media, with several Weibo users saying it’s good preparation for a “long fight against the pandemic.”

Quarantine hotel conditions have been hit or miss in China, so at least with this new facility, you’ll know what you’re getting.

[Images via @南方日报/Weibo]

