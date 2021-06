UPDATE: More Beijing Subway Station Closures Coming Soon

As the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) nears, there are yet more announcements of subway closures across Beijing.

The upcoming closures will affect commuters on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1. Read below for a full list of closures:

Wednesday, June 30

Line 1

Closed from 5pm onwards:

Tiananmen Dong (Tiananmen East)

Tiananmen Xi (Tiananmen West)

Closed from 8.30pm onwards:

Xidan (line 1 and line 4)

Wangfujing

Dongdan (line 1 and line 5)

Line 2

Closed from 7.30pm onwards:

Qianmen

Closed from 8.30pm onwards:

Hepingmen

Chongwenmen (line 2 and line 5)

Line 4 – Daxing Line

Closed from 8.30pm onwards:

Xidan (line 1 and line 4)

Line 5

Closed from 8.30pm onwards:

Dongdan (line 1 and line 5)

Chongwenmen (line 2 and line 5)

Thursday, July 1

Line 1

(Entire line closed until 6.30am)

Closed until 11.30am:

Xidan to Sihuidong (including Xidan, Tiananmen Xi, Tiananmen Dong, Wangfujing, Dongdan, Jianguomen, Yonganli, Guomao, Dawanglu, Sihui and Sihuidong)

Wukesong

Closed from first train of the day until further notice:

Xidan (line 1 and line 4)

Tiananmen Xi

Tiananmen Dong

Wangfujing

Dongdan (line 1 and line 5)

Line 2

(Entire line closed until 6.30am)

Closed until 11.30am:

Chegongzhuang (line 2 and line 6)

Jishuitan

Yonghegong (Lama Temple) (line 2 and line 5)

Jianguomen (line 1 and line 2)

Closed from first train of the day until further notice:

Qianmen

Hepingmen

Chongwenmen (line 2 and line 5)

Line 4 – Daxing Line

(Entire line closed until 6.30am)

Closed until 11.30am:

Gongyixiqiao

Closed until 12pm:

Yuanmingyuan

Qingyuan Lu

Closed from first train of the day until further notice:

Xidan (line 1 and line 4)

Line 5

(Entire line closed until 6.30am)

Closed until 11.30am:

Songjiazhuang

Tiantandongmen

Yonghegong (Lama Temple) (line 2 and line 5)

Closed until 12pm:

Huixinxijie Beikou

Tiantongyuan Bei

Closed from first train of the day until further notice:

Chongwenmen (line 2 and line 5)

Dongdan (line 1 and line 5)

Line 6

Closed until 6.30am:

Pinganli (line 4 and line 6)

Dongsi (line 5 and line 6)

Chaoyangmen (line 2 and line 6)

Closed until 11:30am:

Chegongzhuang (line 2 and line 6)

Line 7

Closed until 6.30am:

Ciqikou (line 5 and line 7)

Caishikou (line 4 and line 7)

Line 8

Closed until 6.30am:

Guloudajie (line 2 and line 8)

Line 9

Closed until 6.30am:

Junshi Bowuguan (Military Museum) (line 1 and line 9)

Guojiatushuguan (National Library) (line 4, line 9 and line 16)

Line 10

Closed until 6.30am:

Gongzhufen (line 1 and line 10)

Haidian Huangzhuang (line 4 and line 10)

Huixinxijie Nankou (line 5 and line 10)

Jiaomenxi (line 4 and line 10)

Closed until 11.30am:

Guomao (line 1 and line 10)

Songjiazhuang (commuters cannot change to line 5)

Line 13

Closed until 6.30am:

Lishuiqiao (line 5 and line 13)

Xizhimen (commuters cannot change to line 2 or line 4)

Dongzhimen (commuters cannot change to line 2)

Line 14

Closed until 6.30am:

Puhuangyu (line 5 and line 14)

Beijing Nan (Beijing South) (line 4 and line 14)

Closed until 11.30am:

Dawanglu (line 1 and line 14)

Line 15

Closed until 6.30am:

Datunludong (line 5 and line 15)

Line 16

Closed until 6.30am:

Xiyuan (line 4 and line 16)

Guojiatushuguan (National Library) (line 4, line 9 and line 16)

Batong Line

Closed until 11.30am:

Sihui (line 1 and Batong Line)

Sihuidong (commuters cannot change to line 1)

Yizhuang Line

Closed until 11.30am:

Songjiazhuang (commuters cannot change to line 5)

Capital Airport Express Line

Closed until 6.30am:

Dongzhimen (commuters cannot change to line 2)

To note, please be sure to plan in advance when traveling around Beijing during the times stated above.

[Cover image via Pixabay]