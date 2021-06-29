  1. home
Group of Wild Boars Roam Around Shenzhen Park

By That's Shenzhen, June 29, 2021

The boars are back.

Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported that a group or sounder of wild boars have repeatedly visited Fairy Lake Botanical Garden in Luohu district in the past week.

Staff remarked that each time the boars returned, they have brought new family members.

The boars apparently first appeared in 2020 during the pandemic when the botanical garden was locked down for two months. After the park was reopened, the boars switched to nighttime visits. 

Here are some surveillance stills taken of the boars:

boar.pngA boar munching on a cycad, an ancient group of seed plants

family-time.jpgSquad’s all hereroad-boar.jpg

Road trip?

boar.jpg
A wild boar practicing mindfulness in Fairy Lake Botanical Garden

Earlier this year in January, a group of 16 boars destroyed the Cycas Revoluta Garden in Fairy Lake Botanical Garden. Three of them were captured and were later set free in the wild. 

These Eurasian boars live in the dense forests and “will eat anything edible such as nuts, leaves and grass. Their reproductive rate and the survival rate of their offspring are both high,” reports Shenzhen Daily.

Luckily these boars have not made their way into the city, or any metro stations. In June 2019, a wild boar was seen running around Hong Kong’s Kennedy Town MTR station, causing a minor leg injury to a middle-aged woman. 

READ MORE: Wild Boar Disrupts Hong Kong Metro, Sends Woman to Hospital

[Images via @第一现场/Weibo]

Shenzhen nature Wildlife Wild Boar

