Consignment Luxury Store Opens Third Location in Sanya

By Vanessa Jencks, June 29, 2021

Those who know me well know that I love fashion. I used to spend hours digging through piles of washed and gently used clothing at quarter thrift stores in the US. Yes, each article of clothing amounted to around RMB2 a piece. Women there go through clothes like face masks and so it was always easy to even find something new and unused for dirt cheap.

I’ve been majorly disappointed not to be able to easily find a fix for my craving here but I do understand. Chinese generations in the past have been spendthrift and spending money frivolously on throw-away fashion just doesn’t make sense. In these type of economies, buying quality is more important than buying cheap. Local Sanya expat Jenny Woerdemann who grew up behind the wall in eastern Germany once explained to me that it was believed something cheap would quickly break or wear out. “Cheap things you need to buy twice” was a common saying as she grew up. So, in fact the cost is much more in the long run when considering price first and quality second.

I’ve had my desire for a good find satiated by Clothing Auction events popular among expat women all over China. In a smaller city like Sanya though, its not often that a luxury item is donated for fundraising.

WechatIMG18.jpeg
Image via W Secondhand Luxury Store

Therefore imagine how quickly my head snapped for a double take when I saw the sign for W, a secondhand and consignment luxury store. I was so surprised that I nearly knocked into a waimai guy on his phone as he slid in front of me on his ebike. 

Disaster was averted thankfully but I made a mental note to visit the shop as soon as fashionably possible.

WechatIMG24.jpeg
Image via W Secondhand Luxury Store

A few days later, a friend and I shuffled my son and daughter along with me to the store where we were greeted by the kind people at W. My kids quickly touched everything there, but thankfully the woman with us was cool with it. She even pumped them up with little candies, making their desires to try on the available costume jewelry uncontrollable.

WechatIMG6.jpeg
Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That's

W is owned by Jiazhi Wang, who has two other jointly-owned consignment shops in Haikou, making this Sanya location his third operation. Now the staff are finishing up remodeling and gathering inventory and will be fully decked out in about a month’s time. New and used luxury items can be purchased and put on sale through consignment. We noticed several purses, shoes and watches by well-recognized brands, along with a few just-for-fun items like luxury face masks.

W Secondhand Luxury Store

Daily, 10am-10pm. 18 Haiyun Lu, Jiyang District, Sanya. See listing.

READ MORE: 9 Sanya Locations to Pick Up a Free That’s Magazine

[Cover image by Vanessa Jencks/That’s]

