3 Amazing Ways to Enjoy a Cool Summer in Stunning Changbaishan

The history of Changbaishan, or Changbai Mountains, stretches back more than 4,000 years to the Buxianshan, or Legends of Mountains and Seas. And legendary this major mountain range in Northeast China is; Changbaishan is the birthplace of Manchu and the sacred mountain of Manchu culture.

A temperate alternative to China's sweltering summer options, Changbaishan scenery is dominated by mountain lakes and mixed forest, with everything from mountain birch to larch, spruce, fir, Korean pine, Amur linden, maple and elm.

On top of that, visitors to the region can experience Songjianghe local customs and practices, with a number of options to suit all tastes:

West, South and North Slope Scenic Areas of Changbai Mountain

Julong Hot Springs

Rafting on the Songhuajiang

Shongjianghe Morning Market

The Ancient City of Neyin

Jinjiang Wooden Village

Changbaishan Luneng Resort Park Seven with Rock Climbing, Cosplay, Jungle Trekking, Pet Interaction, RV and Camping

Changbaishan Luneng Resort Mountain Park with Cable Car and Archery, Basalt Geopark, Ginseng Picking Garden and Bee Garden

Ouya Shopping Center, Mituosi and more

Here are three places you can stay to take full advantage of everything Changbaishan has to offer.

Pullman Changbaishan Resort

Pullman Changbaishan Resort is a resort hotel at the foot of the Tianchi in Changbai Mountain. With a forest coverage rate of more than 85%, this is a place to come and feel the fresh air of pure nature.

Resort highlights include:

Soak in a luxurious Kohler bathtub and appreciate the forest scenery outside your window.

Jog through the verdant forest.

Enjoy local Acanthopanax Tea & Dandelion tea.

Feast on a BBQ while watching a film in the open air cinema.

Take advantage of the 'Naughty Kids Class.'



Play with sika deer, who like to interact with people.

Special Offers

Package 1: Two nights plus hot spring and dinner for just RMB1,699.

Package includes:

Superior room for two nights

Breakfast for two adults and one child, aged below 12

Hot spring tickets for two adults and one child, height 1.3 meters or below

One time set menu dinner at the Yuehua Chinese Restaurant, with authentic Northeastern and Cantonese flavors

Shuttle bus for Changbaishan Airport

Shuttle bus for the west slope of Changbaishan guest center

Free use of swimming pool, fitness center, yoga room, billiard room and table tennis room

Mountain bike and cute pet interaction

Package 2: Three nights plus hot spring and dinner for just RMB2,499.

Package includes:

Superior room for three nights

Breakfast for two adults and one child, aged below 12

Hot spring tickets for two adults and one child, height 1.3 meters or below

One time set menu dinner at the Yuehua Chinese Restaurant, with authentic Northeastern and Cantonese flavors

Shuttle bus for Changbaishan Airport

Shuttle bus for the west slope of Changbaishan guest center

Free use of swimming pool, fitness center, yoga room, billiard room and table tennis room

Mountain bike and cute pet interaction

* Packages valid July 21 to Aug 31, 2021; Markup Policy: Fri and Sat plus RMB200 every night.



Swissôtel Changbaishan Resort

Located at the foot of stunning Changbai Mountain, Swissôtel Resort Changbaishan frames panoramic views of the mountains and surrounding forest. Go from the slopes to the sublime with inviting rooms, wooden villas, meeting spaces and dining that combine style with Swiss vitality. While you may feel a million miles from anywhere, you’re just a short walk from Luneng Resort Business Street, a 20-minute drive to the West Slope Scenic Area of Changbaishan Distribution Center, and a 25-minute drive to Changbaishan Airport

Resort highlights include:

Alpine-inspired interiors are with sweeping mountain views

Complimentary WiFi, minibar and revitalizing Pürovel amenities

A large work desk and LCD flat-screen TV

Refined cuisine and socializing at three distinct restaurants and wine bars

Kids club and parent-child activities

Vitality jogging and hiking maps

Special Offer

Package: Two nights for two adults and one child for just RMB1,529

Package includes:

Two nights' accommodation in a Swiss Advantage Room

Upgrade room type to Swiss Suite or kids room

Shuttle bus from hotel to airport

Shuttle bus from resort to Changbai Mountain West Science Spot

Welcome amenities

Breakfast

Free mini-bar

Summer resort benefits

One time Jungle Trekking

Three times CS, cosplay game

Pet interaction

Rock climbing

Give away

* Package valid July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

The View Changbai Mountain – MGallery

If you're looking for boutique luxury in the Changbai Mountain area, then The View Changbai Mountain – MGallery is the place for you. Located 999 meters above sea level, guests are welcomed to the hotel with a signature Ginseng Welcome Tea Ritual prepared with Changbai Mountain spring water to help purify the mind and body.

All the rooms overlook Changbaishan, while the hotel’s design was inspired by the aspects of purity, harmony and eternity representing the mountain; natural elements are reflected in natural materials such as the thoughtful use of pine and birch. Rooms all feature a private balcony for serenity, while guests can relax in the outdoor infinity pool & Jacuzzi while enjoying the scenery.

Special Offer

Package: Two nights for two adults and one child for just RMB2,008



Two nights accommodation at Swiss Advantage Room

Two cocktails

Shuttle bus from hotel to airport

Shuttle bus from resort to Changbai Mountain West Scenic Spot

Welcome amenities

Breakfast

Free mini-bar

Summer resort benefits

One time Jungle Trekking

Three times CS, cosplay game

Pet interaction

Rock climbing

Giveaways

* Package valid July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Getting to Changbaishan

Direct flights to Changbaishan are available from cities across China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Qingdao, Jinan and Tianjin, with the three hotels above within 15 minutes to half an hour of the airport. Those arriving from cities without direct flights can fly to Changchun, a four hour drive to the hotels. Another option is to fly to Shenyang, which is easily accessible to Changbaishan by train.