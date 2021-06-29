Sanya Soundbites: Local News, Announcements and More

Check here every week for little bits of information about what’s going on in China’s sunshine capital.



News



Image via Ruby Cheng

Several of Sanya’s loving internationals and The Bright Connection held another successful event at Windgate by Wyndham this past Saturday, June 26 to care for and make friendships with The Bright Connection children.

Sanya resident and English trainer Sharma Reid said it was a great event. “They had a smile on their face the whole time, especially the art. You could see their faces. Then to get out to the pool! The hotel was great to let us use all of their facilities,” she told That’s. Reid said she gets involved because it’s a good opportunity to show love and enjoy time with the kids.



A newcomer to Sanya, Ruby Cheng, came to the event to get plugged into the community. Cheng has been in Sanya for just a few weeks and works for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Be on the lookout from That’s Sanya for the next event to attend.



Gossip



Image by Vanessa Jencks/That's



Joy City is coming to Sanya in the central city area in fall 2022. That’s an established fact. Rumor has it though that a big sports chain will finally make its way to the south and set up shop here. We wish we could confirm or deny this because honestly, we’re tired of making trips to Haikou just to buy affordable running shoes that fit our expat-sized feet. Who else is with us?

Announcements

Chujian next to Haagen Das in Summer Mall has changed owners. Now called Everyday Bar, its soon-to-be remodeled kitchen will be open in about a month, offering Western eats. The coffee shop section is open daily from 10am but converts into a bar at 7pm. Live music can be heard every night.



Hot Jobs

A Sales Manager based in Hainan is needed for Mercuris Fine Wines. To apply you need a Bachelor’s degree or above and at least two years of experience in F&B-related industries in Sanya. Fluency in English is required with Chinese skills being a big plus. If interested contact via email at benjamin.rojo@mercuris.com.cn or WeChat ID: benjamin890805.



Classifieds



Image via Lynne Slater



Oceanfront apartments at an affordable rental price are hard to find. This comfortable apartment is available for rent at RMB5,000 a month and is recommended by another Sanya expat. If you’d like more information, get in touch by contacting WeChat Id: LynneSlater.



Two sweet dogs are currently looking for a home and the third (pictured above) is trying to find its owner. Add WeChat ID: vanessajencks to get the low down on these furry friends.

READ MORE: Shred Your Body in 28 Days for only RMB588

If you’ve got something to announce, sell or share be sure to send whatever is on your mind to That’s Sanya via email or WeChat. Contact information below.



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via Ruby Cheng]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

