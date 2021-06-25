  1. home
  2. Articles

Will China's Borders Really Remain Closed for Another Year?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 25, 2021

0 0

Speculation has mounted in recent days that China plans to keep current COVID-19 border restrictions for at least another year.

Wall Street Journal quoted a leak from “people familiar with the matter” in an article published on June 22. It claimed that China would not relax current border restrictions due to a calendar of sensitive events, which includes the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in February and March of next year.

The article went on to state that China worries about the potential disruption to said events if a new COVID-19 variant were to enter the country.

Since March 2020, China’s borders have remained shut to most foreign nationals. Anyone who enters the country must undergo a mandatory quarantine of up to 21 days as well as a series of nucleic acid tests. 

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, responded to the claims at a regular press conference on June 23. He did not give any specific details about when China would begin to relax border restrictions. 

Instead, he reiterated that “China adjusts its management measures on inbound travelers in light of the changing epidemic situation in a science-based manner.” He also emphasized the threat of new COVID-19 variants entering the country.

So far, China has administered more than one billion vaccines, according to the country’s National Health Commission (NHC). Of the vaccine shots administered, it is unclear how many are first and second doses. 

READ MORE: China Has Administered 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Despite the rollout of the vaccination program, a large influx of travelers into China would still pose the risk of a severe COVID-19 outbreak, according to the deputy director-general of the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Feng Zijian said that in China’s largely COVID-free environment, it is impossible to know how effective China’s vaccines are in preventing infection and onward transmission, in addition to preventing serious illness. 

Like so much COVID-related news, uncertainty remains as to when exactly China will start to ease border restrictions. It more than likely won’t be anytime soon.

READ MORE: Here's Why China Still Can't Open Its Borders

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 China border

more news

China Has Administered 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China Has Administered 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

It is quite a milestone for a country that got off to a slow start with its mass vaccination drive.

3-Year-Olds to Be Given COVID-19 Vaccine in China

3-Year-Olds to Be Given COVID-19 Vaccine in China

Health officials announced the emergency approval of vaccines for 3 to 17 year olds.

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China's NHC reported that more than 406.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

China to Build Separation Line on Mt. Everest to Prevent COVID-19

Tibetan guides have been sent up Mt. Everest ahead of a Chinese team in order to prevent contact with climbers ascending from Nepal amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Now Japan is Bummed Out Over China’s Anal COVID-19 Tests

It seems like anal swabs are here to stay.

China Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases Ahead of CNY Break

With new outbreaks around the country in recent weeks, the lack of a single one is cause for cautious optimism.

Why are Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests a Thing in China?

Drastic times, call for drastic measures.

6 Foreign Teachers Receive China's COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign teachers discuss why they took the vaccine.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

The Canidrome of Frenchtown: When Shanghai Went to the Dogs

Here's Why Private Tutoring in China Could See Some Big Changes

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

China Has Administered 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Charlotta Gandolfo Picks Her Shanghai Family Favorites

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Will China's Borders Really Remain Closed for Another Year?

Will China's Borders Really Remain Closed for Another Year?

5 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

5 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

These Beijing Subway Stations are Closed This Saturday

These Beijing Subway Stations are Closed This Saturday

Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

7 Sanya Events to Start the Summer

7 Sanya Events to Start the Summer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives