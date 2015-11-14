5 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

Dragon Adventures, an outdoor travel specialist based in Shanghai, organizes creative events and trips for groups from 20-200, including university tours, corporate team building and extreme excursions. They'll take you to off the beaten path to destinations across Asia, with activities include hiking, rafting, zip lining, camel riding, 4x4s and paragliding, and hospitality ranging from camping in tents, cabins, tree houses to five star retreats.

Here are just a few of their numerous upcoming trips...

July & Aug | 4-Day Yangtze River Cruise



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Imagine opening your curtains each morning to the magnificent view of the Yangtze River and the majestic beauty of its Three Gorges: Wu, Qutang and Xiling. You'll also get to admire the Three Gorges Dam Project, the largest hydroelectric dam in the world and discover the mountain city of Chongqing, with all its vibrant life and delicious, spicy food.

July & Aug | 5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour



Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle the ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces – just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

June 11-14/15 | 5-Day Dreamlike Enshi Tour



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon. Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

July 10-11 | Rafting & Swimming in Linan Mountain Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot, the location of a lot of ancient movies, a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire, all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

July 30-Aug 1 | Liren Canyon



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Liren Canyon in Xianju, Zhejiang, is an awesome natural canyon located between mountains, perfect for river hiking with its crystal clear waters and natural pools. Enjoy the scenic landscape of boats bobbing on the river as you pass farmhouses and orchards. If it gets too hot, just take a dip too cool off. You can also take in the local culture, with stone inscriptions, paintings, calligraphy and legends.

For more amazing trips add their WeChat through the ID DragonAdventure or by scanning the QR code, or give them a call on +86 150 2115 0494:

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]