These Beijing Subway Stations are Closed This Saturday

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 24, 2021

The upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) continues to bring news of closures across the capital. 

In accordance with the Beijing Public Security Bureau, several stations will close early on this coming Saturday, June 26. The stations and times are listed below:

Line 1

Closed from 4pm onwards:

Tiananmen Dong (Tiananmen East)
Tiananmen Xi (Tiananmen West) (exit B)

Closed from 6pm onwards:

Xidan (line 1 and line 4)
Tiananmen Xi (Tiananmen West)
Wangfujing 
Dongdan (line 1 and line 5)

Closed from 8pm onwards:

Wukesong
Sihui (line 1 and Batong line)

Line 2

Closed from 6pm onwards: 

Qianmen
Hepingmen
Chongwenmen (line 2 and line 5)

Closed from 8pm onwards:

Yonghegong (Lama Temple) (line 2 and line 5)
Jishuitan
Chegongzhuang (line 2 and line 6) 

Closed from 9pm until 10.30pm:

Xuanwumen (line 2 and line 4) 

Line 4 – Daxing Line

Closed from 6pm onwards:

Xidan (line 1 and line 4)
Yuanmingyuan 

Closed from 7pm onwards:

Qingyuanlu

Closed from 8pm onwards:

Gongyi Xiqiao

Closed from 9pm until 10.30pm:

Xuanwumen (line 2 and line 4) 

Line 5

Closed from 6pm onwards:

Dongdan (line 1 and line 5)
Chongwenmen (line 2 and line 5)

Closed from 7pm onwards:

Tiantongyuan Bei (Tiantongyuan North) 

Closed from 7.30pm onwards: 

Songjiazhuang (passengers cannot change between line 10 and Yizhuang line)

Closed from 8pm onwards:

Yonghegong (Lama Temple) (line 2 and line 5)
Huixinxijie Beikou
Tiantan Dongmen 

Line 6

Closed from 8pm onwards:

Chegongzhuang (line 2 and line 6)

Batong Line

Closed from 8pm onwards:

Sihui (line 1 and Batong line) 

READ MORE: Find Out Which Beijing Scenic Spots are Temporarily Closed

As we have made repeatedly clear in recent days and weeks, be sure to plan in advance if you are traveling around Beijing anytime soon.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

