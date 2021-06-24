7 Sanya Events to Start the Summer

Summer is just around the corner and students can’t wait to get out of school. Sanya is bursting with things to do.



June 25: DJ Mike Williams Beach Show



Dazzle yourself with tickets to Mike William's special show at Solar. Haven't heard of Mike Williams before? Check him out at one of his social media handles.



Fri June 25, 3-11pm; RMB288. Solar.

June 26: Watercolor with Denique



Paint alongside a master calligraphy and watercolor artist. Denique has a bright, sunny style and often uses her artwork for meaningful gifts.



Sat June 26, 11am-2pm; RMB250. Segarra Art.





June 26: Pool Party at the Pod



Ladies get a discount of RMB100 on this pool party and buffet. Splash, play, swim, eat and dance from the heat of the day to the loveliest part of the evening.



Sat June 26, 5-9pm; RMB100 for women, RMB200 for men. See their post for more details and to book a table. Autograph.

June 26: Volunteer Art with The Bright Connection



Do you have a big heart to serve and love? This opportunity to plug into the community and give back to Sanya is perfect for you.



Sat June 26, 3-5pm; Free. Contact WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks. Wingate by Wyndham.

June 27: UEFA EURO 2020 Matches



Grab a seat for the 16th round of the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup with Wales and Belgium facing off at midnight then Italy and Austria duel at 3am. There are multiple locations in Sanya screening the matches, including Dolphin, FreeGen, Peninsula Story and Solar in Houhai.



Sun June 27, Midnight and 3am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar. FreeGen Sports Bar. Peninsula Story. Solar.

June 27: Kids Art Workshops



Artsy kids can create until their hearts burst at this special art workshop led by Segarra Gallery's owner and master artist.



Sun June 27, 10.30am-noon; RMB50. Segarra Art.

July 1-30: Russian Art Center Summer Camps

The Russian Art Center has put together ballet camps for children and adults for the month of July. The age groups of each camp include 3 to 5 years old for an hour, 6 to 13 years old for two hours and for adults one hour at night. All camps are Monday through Friday. The 3 to 5-year-old camp is RMB1,280 for five days or RMB2180 for 10 days. The 6 to 13 years old age group is RMB1,980 for five days and RMB3,180 for 10 days. The adults can pay RMB988 for 20 classes that take place during this month.

Mon-Fri July 1-30, times and costs vary. See their post for more details and to sign up. Russian Art Center.

