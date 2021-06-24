Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2021

Chess Fever Sweeps NAIS Pudong

Chess fever has taken over the Secondary School at NAIS Pudong. Thirty-two players are taking part in a summer term tournament. Every year group is represented, with teachers joining in the challenge. The tournament has created a real buzz, with students playing at every spare moment. Students across year groups are playing each other either in the tournament or in spontaneous practice matches.

YCIS Shanghai Celebrates Its Class of 2021



Graduation stirs many emotions: anticipation, excitement and pride, mixed with nervousness and the bittersweet knowledge that, while students mark the end of one chapter, a new one is beginning. YCIS Shanghai’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony, held at the Pudong Shangri-la, felt even more joyous following the disruption brought by the pandemic over the past two academic years. Congratulations and best of luck to the graduates!

Harrow Sports Day

The Harrow community came together for what was a fantastic celebration of sport, teamwork and House spirit. On a glorious, sunny day, pupils displayed the values which are synonymous with Harrovian traditions. It was an excellent display of sporting prowess, whilst also demonstrating courage, honor, humility and fellowship.

Dulwich Pudong Celebrates Its Class of 2021

Dulwich Pudong celebrated the achievements of their Class of 2021 graduates with their parents proudly watching on. It was another outstanding year for their university acceptances; 80% of US applicants were admitted to one of their preferred choices, receiving offers from Top 20 institutions such as MIT and Northwestern. Dulwich Pudong graduates continued to perform very strongly in the UK where offers were received from top institutions such as Cambridge University and Imperial College London.

Wellington College International Shanghai Welcomes New Master

Wellington College International Shanghai is pleased to welcome its new Master, Brendon Fulton. Mr Fulton comes to Wellington from the UAE, where he served as the Executive Principal of the Dubai British School group of three schools. Originally from South Africa, Mr Fulton's career began in IT before he transitioned to education as a computer science teacher and staff development coordinator for IT integration. He has also held positions such as advanced skills teacher, head of department, pastoral lead and deputy head of school at educational institutions in South Africa, the UK and Qatar. Says Mr Fulton, “It is a privilege to be trusted with the leadership of Wellington College International Shanghai, a school that offers children the very best opportunities to find their talents and develop them into a passion, career and way of life.”

Dulwich Puxi Achieving Top Results Globally in the UKMT Junior Mathematical Challenge

Forty-three Dulwich Puxi Year 6 to Year 8 students took part in the UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT) Junior Mathematical Challenge. The UK Mathematics Trust was founded in 1996, and aims to advance the education of young people in mathematics. As a global tournament, the UKMT provides a significant challenge to students. Thirty-one of the 43 students who participated achieved at least Bronze Certificates, placing them in the top 40% of students worldwide. Fifteen students received Silver Certificates, placing in the top 20% worldwide. And two students received Gold Certificates, placing in the top 7% worldwide. Congratulations Jayden and Louis, Year 7, for their Gold Certificate achievement!

