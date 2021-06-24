  1. home
PHOTOS: Terrible Quarantine Conditions for Shenzhen Traveler

By That's Shenzhen, June 24, 2021

On a routine business trip to Jinjiang, a county-level city in Fujian province, Fabrizio Tartagni was unexpectedly quarantined for seven days. 

Tartagni lives in Dongguan, a city just north of Shenzhen. Working in the shoe industry, he travels weekly by train or plane for business trips.

On June 15, he took flight ZH8704 from Shenzhen (SZX) to Jinjiang (JJN) for a business trip and was contacted eight days after as there was a close contact with a person that was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the flight. Although fully vaccinated with two shots, Tartagni still had to isolate.

The quarantine facility which Tartagni was placed in is less than ideal. Scroll to see the photos below:

Fabrizio-T-2021-06-06-10.17.37.jpegFabrizio-T-2021-06-06-10.17.32.jpeg

Fabrizio-T-2021-06-06-10.17.40.jpeg

Fabrizio-T-2021-06-06-10.17.18.jpeg

Fabrizio-T-2021-06-06-10.17.29.jpeg

Fabrizio-T-2021-06-06-10.17.34.jpeg

WechatIMG32.jpeg
The water from the sink is murky and yellow, unsuitable for showering

His temperature is taken twice daily, and waimai and deliveries are allowed. Currently on day one of isolation, Tartagni has contacted his embassy in hopes of transferring to another facility.

In the past week, Shenzhen has had a handful of cases and, as a result, the city has implemented strict measures

The third round of citywide testing is currently underway and various apartment complexes with close contacts of COVID-19 patients have been locked down for preventative measures. Many entertainment venues around the city have been ordered to close at midnight and cap attendees at less than 100 – leaving many events this weekend canceled.

READ MORE: Shenzhen Communities in Lockdown due to COVID-19 Close Contacts

[All images courtesy of Fabrizio Tartagni]

Ian Walker Remembers England's Infamous 'Dentist Chair' Incident

The Canidrome of Frenchtown: When Shanghai Went to the Dogs

Here's Why Private Tutoring in China Could See Some Big Changes

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

China Has Administered 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

