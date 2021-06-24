PHOTOS: Terrible Quarantine Conditions for Shenzhen Traveler

On a routine business trip to Jinjiang, a county-level city in Fujian province, Fabrizio Tartagni was unexpectedly quarantined for seven days.

Tartagni lives in Dongguan, a city just north of Shenzhen. Working in the shoe industry, he travels weekly by train or plane for business trips.

On June 15, he took flight ZH8704 from Shenzhen (SZX) to Jinjiang (JJN) for a business trip and was contacted eight days after as there was a close contact with a person that was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the flight. Although fully vaccinated with two shots, Tartagni still had to isolate.

The quarantine facility which Tartagni was placed in is less than ideal. Scroll to see the photos below:







The water from the sink is murky and yellow, unsuitable for showering



His temperature is taken twice daily, and waimai and deliveries are allowed. Currently on day one of isolation, Tartagni has contacted his embassy in hopes of transferring to another facility.

In the past week, Shenzhen has had a handful of cases and, as a result, the city has implemented strict measures.

The third round of citywide testing is currently underway and various apartment complexes with close contacts of COVID-19 patients have been locked down for preventative measures. Many entertainment venues around the city have been ordered to close at midnight and cap attendees at less than 100 – leaving many events this weekend canceled.

READ MORE: Shenzhen Communities in Lockdown due to COVID-19 Close Contacts

[All images courtesy of Fabrizio Tartagni]