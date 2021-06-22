Find Out Which Beijing Scenic Spots are Temporarily Closed

The 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will take place on July 1. To accommodate relevant activities and celebrations, some of the capital’s scenic spots will face temporary closures.

Here’s a complete list:

Forbidden City

Closed from June 26 until July 1.

Tiananmen Square

Closed from June 23 until July 1.

Capital Museum

Closed from June 22 until July 1.

National Museum

Closed from June 25 until July 1.

Olympic Forest Park (south section)

Closed on June 22, June 25 and June 29 (three days).

Olympic Park Center

Closed from June 6 until July 1.

Olympic Tower

Closed on June 22, June 25 and June 29.

Chaoyang Park

Closed from 6am until 12pm starting June 19.

Lu Xun Museum, Life Exhibition Hall

Closed from June 15 onwards (other parts of the museum are open as normal.)

Niang Niang Temple (at Beijing Olympic Green)

Closed from June 6 until July 1.

If you plan on visiting Beijing tourist sites over the next couple of weeks, be sure to plan in advance.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

