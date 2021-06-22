  1. home
Hainan COVID-19 Update: Haikou Community Clear

By Vanessa Jencks, June 22, 2021

0 0

Great news was released this morning via Hainan Channel People’s Daily that Deng tested negative for COVID-19 for the second day in a row, meaning that the initial test was more than likely a false positive test. He was tested with three different samples and tests.

The government lifted lockdown restrictions on Baoyuan Garden Community on the morning of June 22 after key city personnel conducted an additional round of sample collection from individuals and the community’s environment all tested negative. There were 2,057 collected from the community and 30 environmental samples.

Hainan’s tourist industry leaders can let out a sigh of relief knowing that business can continue as normal without anxiety and travelers can continue to keep their travel plans intact.

As noted yesterday, Sanya’s hotels have been generally careful to ensure that no cross-contamination could take place, continuing to require staff to take proper health security measures and keeping in mind their duties to serve their guests.

READ MORE: 6 Fabulous Foodie Deals from Hotels in Sanya

[Cover image via Hainan News]

