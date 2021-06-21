  1. home
Temporary Traffic Restrictions and More Coming Soon to Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 21, 2021

The 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1 is fast approaching. As a result, there will be some temporary traffic restrictions and subway station closures in the capital. Read below to find out more. 

Temporary traffic restrictions on Tuesday, June 22 and Friday, June 25

Other than emergency services and vehicles with the relevant permits, all other vehicles are not permitted on the roads listed below at the relevant times.

The following roads will be closed around the Olympic Park area from 6am until the end of the relevant activities: 

Huizhong Lu tunnel; Guojia Tiyuchang Bei Lu; Datun Lu (not including Datun Lu tunnel); Datun Bei Lu; Tianchen Xi Lu (from Guojiatiyuchang Bei Lu to Beisi Huan Fu Lu); Jingguan Dadao (from Datun Bei Lu to Guojia Tiyuchang Bei Lu) Hujing Xi Lu (from Datun Bei Lu to Guojia Tiyuchang Bei Lu), Hujing Dong Lu (from Datun Bei Lu to Guojia Tiyuchang Bei Lu); Beichen Dong Lu Zhufu Lu from north to south (from Datun Bei Lu to Guojia Tiyuchang Bei Lu); Beichen Lu Zhufu Lu from south to north (from Minzu Yuan Lu to Beichenqiao) 

Kehui Nan Lu, Datun Lu tunnel and Beisi Huan Lu are recommended as alternate routes. 

The following roads will be closed around the Olympic Park area from 2pm until the end of the relevant activities: 

Kehui Nan Lu; Beisi Huan Lu Nan; Beice Fu Lu (from Beichen Dongqiao to Beichen Xiqiao); Minzu Yuan Lu; Aoti Zhong Lu; Beichen Dong Lu

Datun Lu tunnel and Beisi Huan Lu Zhu Lu are recommended as alternate routes. 

The following road will be closed around the Olympic Park area from 4pm until the end of the relevant activities:

Beichen Xi Lu

The following road will be closed around the Olympic Park area from 5pm until the end of the relevant activities:

Datun Lu tunnel

Beisi Huan Lu Zhu Lu (in both east and west direstions); Anli Lu, Anding Lu and Jingzang Gaosu Gong Lu (including Dong- and Xi-fu Lu) (in both north and south directions) are recommended as alternate routes.

The following road will be closed around the Olympic Park area from 7pm until the end of the relevant activities:

Beichen Xi Lu Nankou to Xiaoguan Lu Kou (including from Beitucheng Xi Lu to Beitucheng Dong Lu)

During the entire time of the relevant activities, Beisihuan Lu, from Jianxiangqiao to Anhui Qiao (including the bridge area of Anhui Qiao as well as both Nanfu Lu and Beifu Lu), will be closed in both directions.

Temporary subway closures on Tuesday, June 22 and Friday, June 25

The following stations will be closed the entire time:

  • Line 8 – Aoti Zhongxin (Olympic Center Station); Aolinpike Gongyuan (Olympic Park Station) (commuters cannot transfer between line 8 and line 15); Senlin Gongyuan Nanmen (Olympic Forest Park South Gate)

The following stations will be closed from 5pm onwards: 

  • Line 8 – Beitucheng (commuters cannot transfer between line 8 and line 10)

  • Line 10 – Anzhenmen; Beitucheng

  • Line 15 – Anlilu; Aolinpike Gongyuan (Olympic Park Station)  

The following station exits will be closed from 5pm onwards:

  • Line 5 – Huixin Xijienankou A and D

  • Line 10 – Jiandemen C

Beijing Capital International Airport 

Passengers are advised to arrive two to three hours prior to their departure time. 

If you’re in Beijing on these days, be sure to check any relevant information in advance before traveling around the city.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

