Shenzhen Communities in Lockdown due to COVID-19 Close Contacts

Pandemic prevention measures are tightening all over the city. Over the weekend, many residential complexes all around Shenzhen were locked down due to close contact cases.

Netizens compiled a list of apartment complexes that have been locked down – you can see the list in Chinese here. There are reports of buildings in Longhua, Futian, Nanshan, Shekou and more that have been locked down so far.

As of June 20, the Guangdong Health Commission reported the following:

One new local confirmed case was reported in Dongguan.

Six newly imported confirmed cases in the province.

Guangzhou reported three cases from the UK, the UAE and Cambodia (Chinese nationals)



Shenzhen reported two cases from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya (Chinese nationals)



Foshan reported one case from Cambodia (Chinese national)

11 imported asymptomatic cases were newly imported

Shenzhen reported five cases from the US, Thailand, South Africa, Kenya and Congo (Chinese nationals)



Foshan reported two cases both from Cambodia



Dongguan reported one case from the UAE



Zhongshan reported three cases which were all from Gabon

Additionally, ferries to and from Shenzhen Airport Terminal (深圳机场码头) and other Shekou Cruise Center-related lines have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

[Cover image via @南方日报/Weibo]

