  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 5

By Joshua Cawthorpe, June 21, 2021

0 0

Mandarin Movers is an interview series where we chat with expats who speak Mandarin. 

Although many foreigners find the Chinese language to be a daunting challenge, some commit to learning it, and the results are impressive, to say the least. This series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective, tips for learning Mandarin, embarrassing stories and a colloquial Chinese challenge to test their street smarts.

In this episode of Mandarin Movers, we speak with Kirby at Sky Galleria (VPN off):

Stay tuned for more interviews from Claire and Joshua as they track down expats who are moving the needle in the Chinese language learning world.

For more fun language content, be sure to follow AOE ChinEase on Instagram (@chinese_learning_hsk) and WeChat (chinese_learning_hsk) and follow Claire on Douyin by scanning the QR code below:

chinease-aoe.jpeg

[Cover image via That’s]

Chinese Mandarin Mandarin Movers Mandarin Mumbles singer

more news

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 4

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 4

The video series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner's perspective and tips for learning Mandarin.

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

To help you enjoy the festival better!

Spotlight: Jocelyn Richards, Founder of Juicy Mandarin

Spotlight: Jocelyn Richards, Founder of Juicy Mandarin

Richards founded a popular Instagram account that teaches helpful, everyday Mandarin and which has quickly amassed a loyal following.

Useful Mandarin Phrases: Holiday Season

In case you need a little help communicating in Chinese this holiday season.

17 Useful Mandarin Phrases for Traveling in China

Simple phrases in Mandarin to make your travels in China much easier.

Shred Your Body in 28 Days for only RMB588

Hit your fitness goals in 28 days with K2Fit!

3 Inner Hainan Escapes: Rainforests, Waterfalls, Canyons and More

These three inland escapes are sure to be a blast for any expat.

Doucéa: A Skincare Brand Imagined By & For Kids

Doucéa is a skincare brand imagined with kids, for kids.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Ian Walker Remembers England's Infamous 'Dentist Chair' Incident

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

Here's Why Private Tutoring in China Could See Some Big Changes

Send Money to Strangers and Other New WeChat iOS Updates

4 New Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Has Administered 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China Has Administered 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Temporary Traffic Restrictions and More Coming Soon to Beijing

Temporary Traffic Restrictions and More Coming Soon to Beijing

Shenzhen Communities in Lockdown due to COVID-19 Close Contacts

Shenzhen Communities in Lockdown due to COVID-19 Close Contacts

1 COVID-19 Case in Haikou Under Review Sparks Concerns for Sanya

1 COVID-19 Case in Haikou Under Review Sparks Concerns for Sanya

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 5

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 5

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives