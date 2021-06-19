Shred Your Body in 28 Days for only RMB588

K2Fit is at it again with a new round of their 28-Day Shred.

No matter where you are in the world, you can train from the comfort of your own home but with the support of coaches and an international community. Included in the 28-Day Shred is a plethora of workouts, recipes and meal plans, along with invaluable online support and coaching.



Over four weeks from July 12 to August 8, you’ll experience strength training, core work, HIIT and the special K2Fit Sloga. During the 28 days a guide will help you each day to get you to your goals with workout videos and instructions. In addition to this, there are two live online workouts that will be held.



And seriously, if you need anything, give Coach Kara or K2Fit team a nudge and a question. What in-a-box program offers you that?

The value of the whole program item by item adds up to RMB1,600 and some, but you’re getting it for only RMB588.



We met up with a couple in the K2Fit community, Boye and Pernille Hartmann, to hear their honest take on the program.



Boye shares that getting to K2Fit was part of a process of growing together with his wife. It all started when Pernille challenged him to join her in an aerobic program at a gym back in their hometown. He had thought it was just a girl’s thing back then. To his surprise he discovered aerobics to be much more challenging than he had expected, and they’ve been working out together as a couple and family ever since.

Over the years they’ve tried gyms, family retreats and famous at-home programs. Their main issue with popular programs that are completely home based is the lack of community. They quite like the encouragement and sense of belonging they find with the K2Fit program.



Click on the different videos below (with VPN off) to hear what they had to say in response to commonly asked questions regarding K2Fit.



What do you like most about the K2Fit program?







Here’s their journey in becoming addicted to K2Fit.





How did you feel about the meal plans in the program?





What have been the gains from the K2Fit program?





Don’t wait to sign up as there are no last minute buy-ins for this one. Sign ups close Wednesday, July 7 and the program starts Monday, July 12. Click the link here to sign up or scan the QR code below.



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Images courtesy of K2Fit]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





