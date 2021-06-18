9 Sanya Locations to Pick Up a Free That's Magazine

Would you like to pick up a free June edition of That’s magazine in Sanya? Below, (listed in alphabetical order) are the locations where you can pick up your own free copy! Check back next month for where you can pick up the July edition as we’re expanding locations every month.



Banshanbandao





Coastline Sportscar Club Coffee & Bar



Daily, 9am-6.30pm, 7pm-3am, 16 Sailboat Harbor, Mid-Levels Peninsula. See listing.

Dadonghai

49ers

Daily, 8pm-2am. Opposite Harman Hotel Lobby, 136 Yuya Lu 榆亚路136号哈曼酒店大堂对面. See listing.



Dolphin Sports Bar

Daily 11am-2am. Shops 4 and 5, Building A, Yinlong Commercial and Residential Building, Yuya Dadao. 榆亚大道银龙商住楼A栋第一层4,5号商铺. See listing.

FreeGen Sports Bar

Daily, 11am-4am. 7 Dadonghai Tourist Area, Donghai Lu 东海路大东海旅游区7号. See listing.







Gourmet Sanya



Daily, Noon-10pm. In the shopping Center behind Summer Mall. 在夏季购物中心后面的购物中心. See listing.

MOJO Fitness

Daily, open 24 hours. 1F, Hewlett Packard, 139 Yuya Lu, Dadonghai. 大东海榆亚路139号惠普登负一楼. See listing.



Segarra Art Gallery

Daily 10.30am-9.30pm. Room 214, Entertainment City, Dadonghai Ruihai Shopping Park. 大东海瑞海购物公园娱乐城二层214室. See listing.

Houhai

Aurora

Daily, 3pm-3am. No. 111, Houhai East Village, Haitang Bay. 海棠湾后海村东村111号. See listing.







Solar

Daily, 11am-11pm. No. 146, 1st Floor, Yu Gang Lu, Houhai Village. 渔港路后海村 东组146号1层. See listing.



