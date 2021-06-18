  1. home
9 Sanya Locations to Pick Up a Free That's Magazine

By Vanessa Jencks, June 18, 2021

0 0

Would you like to pick up a free June edition of That’s magazine in Sanya? Below, (listed in alphabetical order) are the locations where you can pick up your own free copy! Check back next month for where you can pick up the July edition as we’re expanding locations every month.

Banshanbandao

WechatIMG64.jpg
Image via Coastline

Coastline Sportscar Club Coffee & Bar

Daily, 9am-6.30pm, 7pm-3am, 16 Sailboat Harbor, Mid-Levels Peninsula. See listing.

Dadonghai

49ers-bartender.jpegImage by Vanessa Jencks/ That's

49ers

Daily, 8pm-2am. Opposite Harman Hotel Lobby, 136 Yuya Lu 榆亚路136号哈曼酒店大堂对面. See listing.

dolphin-band.jpegImage via Vanessa Jencks/ That's Sanya

Dolphin Sports Bar

Daily 11am-2am. Shops 4 and 5, Building A, Yinlong Commercial and Residential Building, Yuya Dadao. 榆亚大道银龙商住楼A栋第一层4,5号商铺. See listing.

free-gen-sports-club.jpegImage via FreeGen Sports Club

FreeGen Sports Bar

Daily, 11am-4am. 7 Dadonghai Tourist Area, Donghai Lu 东海路大东海旅游区7号. See listing.


sanya-gourmet.jpeg
Image via Vanessa Jencks/That's

Gourmet Sanya

Daily, Noon-10pm. In the shopping Center behind Summer Mall. 在夏季购物中心后面的购物中心. See listing.

segarra-art-grand-opening.jpegImage via MOJO Fitness

MOJO Fitness

Daily, open 24 hours. 1F, Hewlett Packard, 139 Yuya Lu, Dadonghai. 大东海榆亚路139号惠普登负一楼. See listing.

segarra-art-grand-opening.jpegImage via Segarra Art Gallery

Segarra Art Gallery

Daily 10.30am-9.30pm. Room 214, Entertainment City, Dadonghai Ruihai Shopping Park. 大东海瑞海购物公园娱乐城二层214室. See listing.

Houhai

segarra-art-grand-opening.jpegImage via Aurora

Aurora

Daily, 3pm-3am. No. 111, Houhai East Village, Haitang Bay. 海棠湾后海村东村111号. See listing.


segarra-art-grand-opening.jpegImage via Solar

Solar

Daily, 11am-11pm. No. 146, 1st Floor, Yu Gang Lu, Houhai Village. 渔港路后海村 东组146号1层. See listing.

We’re looking for businesses or hotels which would like to proudly display That’s magazines in Haitang Bay, Sanya Bay, Sanya’s Central area, Yalong Bay and Wanning. If you’re interested in being a free pickup location for the magazine in Sanya, get in touch by scanning the QR code below!

Interested in what you can get in Sanya? Check out food deals or these hotel deals that are still valid.

READ MORE: 10 Sanya Events: Father's Day Tea, Foam Parties and More

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

