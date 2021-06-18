  1. home
0 New Local COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Time This Week in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, June 18, 2021

On Friday morning, the Guangzhou municipal health commission reported no new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic carriers for the previous day.

This is the second time in a week that the city has recorded zero local cases, which has to be a good sign, right?

There were, however, two new imported confirmed cases and one imported asymptomatic case. The two confirmed cases are Chinese nationals who traveled on the same flight from Japan and arrived in Guangzhou on June 17. The asymptomatic case is a foreign national who traveled from Australia to Guangzhou via cargo ship and tested positive while in quarantine.

With strict COVID-19 prevention measures in place throughout the city, we reached out to multiple restaurants and bars in Guangzhou to learn how they are handling this recent case cluster. Check the video out by clicking here.

