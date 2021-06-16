  1. home
6 Fabulous Foodie Deals from Hotels in Sanya

By Vanessa Jencks, June 16, 2021

0 0

It’s time to roll up your sleeves, put a napkin at your neck and chow down on these deals.

1. St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay | 20% Discount at Driftwood Restaurant

shrimp-st-regis.jpg
Image courtesy of St. Regis Yalong Bay Driftwood Restaurant

St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay’s Driftwood restaurant tells a story about a fisherman who fell in love with a local beauty. To catch her heart, he invited her to his hunt for an unforgettable seafood experience. His story still lives on today and that’s how Driftwood reaches the hearts of their guests.  Go and enjoy fresh seafood with a modern touch as well as delicious meats from the grill at The St. Regis Sanya. As a That’s Sanya reader, you will enjoy a 20% discount on selected menu items.

The offer is valid from June 18 to July 18 2021.

For reservation and further information, please reach out to 03482.driftwood@stregis.com or call 17088267323.

See a listing for St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay.

2. Wingate by Wyndham | RMB180 Off Signature Seafood Set Meal

wingate-by-wyndham.jpg
Screengrab via Wingate by Wyndham WeChat

How many people can you feed with 10 dishes? Depending on if you’re eating lunch or dinner and the appetites of your guests, this meal could go quite far. Wingate is selling their classic seafood set meal for only RMB388.

The meal includes:

  • Two appetizers, a fruit platter and soup dish

  • Steamed grouper

  • Hainan beef dish

  • Shrimp with pepper and salt

  • Crispy corn chicken
    Egg and vegetable fried pancakes

  • Boiled Cabbage heart

  • Steamed scallop with minced garlic and vermicelli

  • Fried rice with pineapple and seafood

The offer is valid until September 29, 2021 and available to use between 11.30am-2pm and 5.30-9pm.

Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚金都蔚景温德姆酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, show up with the e-ticket number or make a reservation by calling 0898-88355888.

See a listing for Wingate by Wyndham.

3. Sanya Dadonghai Hotel | 618 and 3rd Anniversary Celebration

1528253107395320.jpg
Image via Sanya Dadonghai Hotel WeChat

Sanya’s Dadonghai Hotel is celebrating their third anniversary with room and food deals. From seafood to spaghetti and buffets to tea sets, they’ve got a deal that will please your palate.

On Sale starting June 18:

  • RMB79 for Chinese and Western Buffet Breakfast

  • RMB108 per person for Seafood Hot Pot and Barbecue Buffet

  • RMB138 per set for select Hot Pot meals

  • RMB 29.9 per person for Spaghetti set meal

  • RMB 199 per set for Boston Lobster for two

  • RMB 58 per set for Afternoon Tea for two

The deals are available to purchase starting on June 18 until June 23. Once purchased, the coupons can be used until November 30, 2021, but cannot be used during National Day Holiday.

Purchase this deal by following this link, show up with the e-ticket number or make a reservation by calling 0898-88697777 ext. 6312.

See a listing for Sanya Dadonghai Hotel.

4. Ocean Sonic Resort | RMB70 for Chinese and Western Buffet Breakfast

donuts-ocean-sonic-resort.jpg
Image via Ocean Sonic Resort WeChat

Start your day with fried eggs at Ocean Sonic Resort’s Chinese and Western Buffet Breakfast for only RMB70 per person. The buffet is open from 6.30am to 10.30am, so even the earliest of risers can enjoy this hearty breakfast.

Valid from now until July 20, 2021 except on public holidays.

Purchase via this link and make an appointment one day in advance by calling 0898-88388888 ext. 88427 after 3pm.

See a listing for Ocean Sonic Resort.

5. Sanya EDITION | RMB168 off Seafood and Barbecue Buffet

20190610223617_fe5df232cafa4c4e0f1a0294418e5660.jpg
Image via Sanya EDITION WeChat

Take in beautiful views and vibes at Sanya EDITION while devouring the best of their buffet. Normally RMB566 on the weekends and RMB536 Sunday through Thursday, EDITION is offering the buffet for RMB398 and RMB368 respectively.  At the buffet you’ll be able to taste sashimi, handmade sushi, seasonal seafood, fried steak, lamb chop, foie gras,  hot and cold staple dishes, sliced beef, mutton rolls, seasonal vegetables, fresh fruit, desserts and ice cream, fresh coconut, and fresh fruits and vegetable juice.

Valid from now until August 31, 2021 except on public holidays in their 晋餐厅MARKET from 5.30-9pm.

Purchase the deal via WeChat store (三亚艾迪逊酒店) and make an appointment in advance by calling 0898-88359999.

See listing for Sanya EDITION.

6. Phoenix Island Resort Sanya | RMB566 for Tomahawk Steak Set

phoenix-tomahawk.jpg
Image courtesy of Phoenix Island Resort

Carve off morsels of this Tomahawk steak set for two at the Sky Lounge at Phoenix Island Resort. Normally RMB866, you’ll enjoy every savory bite as you look over Sanya from an unforgettable viewpoint. The hotel will provide six bottles of beer as complementary when you purchase this deal.

Enjoy this deal from 6-9pm on floor 33 in the Sky Lounge.

To purchase this deal and for more information, call 0898-32997777 ext. 6299 or scan the QR code in the poster.

See listing for Phoenix Island Resort Sanya.

