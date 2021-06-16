0 Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Guangdong

On Wednesday, Guangdong reported zero locally transmitted new confirmed cases for the previous day.

While it’s a positive development, authorities are reminding all residents to take necessary safety precautions and get tested if they have any related symptoms, or if they just feel like it. (We added that last part.)

As for residents in Liwan district, signs still aren’t looking great as two medical staff tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The lockdown has taken its toll on some residents, as a 28-year-old surnamed Zhang leaped into the murky Pearl River in an escape attempt from Liwan to Haizhu on Saturday night.

The man had reportedly been drinking with his buddies when he came up with the idea. He was detained by authorities upon reaching Haizhu district.

Locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases have tapered off in Guangzhou, and the city has started to lift lockdowns in several areas.



As of Wednesday, the Guangzhou government has announced in two separate press conferences that 17 areas located in Haizhu, Tianhe, Baiyun, Huangpu, Yuexiu and Panyu districts will lift the lockdown.

Haizhu District

Nanzhou Mingyuan Neighborhood, Ruibao Jie Building ABC and other areas of the community Zhonghai Xiangyuan Community, Shayuan Jie Bldg H1, H2, H3 and H4) No. 8 Shayuan Ba Jie No. 3, 5, 7, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 Xiaoyang Jie Guangzhou Light Industry Technician College (South Campus)

Tianhe District

GAC University (Wushan Campus) International Greenview Landscape Design Limited (Zhujiang New Town)

Baiyun District

Guangzhou Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Huangpu District

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Zhongyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Panyu District

East District of Jinxiu Peninsula, Luopu Jie Building #17 and other areas Keyuan Laishengtai Farm (opposite of miao mu chang)

Yuexiu District

Donghai Haixian Restaurant Hongyun Tower

According to the city’s health authorities, a restricted community can qualify for a lift from the lockdown if all residents pass three rounds of nucleic acid testing as well as zero confirmed cases for 14 consecutive days, as cited by CCTV h/t Global Times.

