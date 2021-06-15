  1. home
  2. Articles

Another Important Temporary Closure Announced in Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 15, 2021

0 0

Another important temporary closure has been announced in Beijing as a result of the planned celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC). 

The Forbidden City will be closed from June 26 until July 1 and will re-open on July 2. The closure is due to preparations in the surrounding area for the anniversary celebrations. 

The news comes following the announcement that Tiananmen Square will also close from June 23 until July 1. 

READ MORE: Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

The period leading up to and including the celebrations includes closures of key Beijing scenic spots and traffic restrictions in certain areas. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing Forbidden City

more news

Find Out When Beijing Has Stricter Rules on Flight Safety

Find Out When Beijing Has Stricter Rules on Flight Safety

The rules restrict the flying of drones and other objects.

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

After traveling 500 kilometers from a Nature Reserve, Kunming braces for an invasion of 15 wild Asian elephants

Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

The closure of Tiananmen Square is due to celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Beijing Rainy Season May Be More… Rainy

Forecasts show that heavier rainfall is likely to occur in many parts of northern China, including the capital.

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

The bus, carrying around 40 tourists from southern China, did not have the necessary documentation.

This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

Data from 202 scenic spots in Beijing show there was a total of more than 12.6 million visits between May 1 and 5.

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Mark shares why he and his partner moved to China together, and the challenges they face as an interracial couple.

How Foreigners in Beijing Can Get Vaccinated: Step-by-Step

It was announced on Friday, March 26 that foreigners aged 18 and over in the capital can register for COVID-19 vaccines.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump Record

Here's Why China Still Can’t Open Its Borders

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Another Important Temporary Closure Announced in Beijing

Another Important Temporary Closure Announced in Beijing

3 Inner Hainan Escapes: Rainforests, Waterfalls, Canyons and More

3 Inner Hainan Escapes: Rainforests, Waterfalls, Canyons and More

Find Out When Beijing Has Stricter Rules on Flight Safety

Find Out When Beijing Has Stricter Rules on Flight Safety

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

Photos of Beijing Capture 34 Years of Change in China’s Capital

Photos of Beijing Capture 34 Years of Change in China’s Capital

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives