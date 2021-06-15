Another Important Temporary Closure Announced in Beijing

Another important temporary closure has been announced in Beijing as a result of the planned celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Forbidden City will be closed from June 26 until July 1 and will re-open on July 2. The closure is due to preparations in the surrounding area for the anniversary celebrations.

The news comes following the announcement that Tiananmen Square will also close from June 23 until July 1.

The period leading up to and including the celebrations includes closures of key Beijing scenic spots and traffic restrictions in certain areas.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

