Find Out When Beijing Has Stricter Rules on Flight Safety

As celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China continue, stricter rules regarding flight safety are in effect in the capital from June 13 until July 1.

According to a notice issued by the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, the temporary measures are in effect in nine districts, including Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou and Daxing.

Within the aforementioned districts, it is not permitted to fly drones, model planes, kites, balloons, lanterns, or other objects that will affect flight safety. Exceptions will be made if such flying is for the purpose of official celebrations.

The rules specifically mention pigeon breeders. In Tongzhou district, pigeons must be caged the whole time the rules are in effect. Meanwhile, in the eight other aforementioned districts, pigeons must not be released from 6am until 3pm.

The notice is a little sparse on details. If you plan on doing anything that involves flying objects within the aforementioned nine districts over the next few weeks, double-check in advance to make sure you’re not breaking any rules.

The news comes as a Beijing resident was found to be flying a drone illegally in the city’s Chaoyang district on June 13. The male, surnamed Li and aged 64 years old, was flying the drone in Dongba village.

Beijing already has strict rules regarding the flying of drones and other objects. It seems those rules will be even stricter for the time being.

