  1. home
  2. Articles

Here's Why China Still Can’t Open Its Borders

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 11, 2021

0 0

Despite its vaccination program, China cannot yet open its borders, according to one of the country’s top health officials. 

Feng Zijian, deputy director general of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that even with 60-80% of the population fully vaccinated, opening the borders would still pose the risk of a severe outbreak of COVID-19.

He went on to explain that this is because in China’s largely COVID-free population, there is no way to know if China’s vaccines can prevent onward transmission as well as preventing serious sickness. 

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc., appear to prevent onward transmission as has been shown in a number of countries around the world. 

CEO of Chinese pharmaceutical company Walvax Biotechnology Co. Li Yunchun, told Bloomberg that the company is developing its own mRNA vaccine. Li said he expects that vaccine to undergo phase three clinical trials in South America, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Central America. Whether or not it will be as effective as mRNA vaccines used in other countries remains to be seen.

According to Our World in Data, China has administered more than 800 million vaccine doses as of June 9. However, it is not clear how many of these are first and second doses. Approval was recently given for children in China as young as three years old to get vaccinated.

READ MORE: 3-Year-Olds to Be Given COVID-19 Vaccine in China

In China, residents can receive an inactivated vaccine produced by either Sinopharm or Sinovac. Clinical trials in other countries suggest the vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness caused by COVID-19. 

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened overseas in the early part of 2020, China closed its borders to almost all foreigners at midnight on March 28, 2020. Anyone entering the Chinese mainland from overseas must still undergo strict measures of centralized quarantine and testing. Most places in the mainland require 21 days of centralized quarantine. 

READ MORE: China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

The latest news will be disappointing for many. Clearly, there is still a long way to go on the road back to normality.  

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 vaccine border china

more news

3-Year-Olds to Be Given COVID-19 Vaccine in China

3-Year-Olds to Be Given COVID-19 Vaccine in China

Health officials announced the emergency approval of vaccines for 3 to 17 year olds.

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China's NHC reported that more than 406.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

China to Build Separation Line on Mt. Everest to Prevent COVID-19

China to Build Separation Line on Mt. Everest to Prevent COVID-19

Tibetan guides have been sent up Mt. Everest ahead of a Chinese team in order to prevent contact with climbers ascending from Nepal amid rising COVID-19 cases.

China Releases New Vaccine and Testing Regulations for Visa Applicants

Those who received Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also have to take nucleocapsid (N) protein tests.

Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Shanghai

Starting Monday, March 29, foreigners in Shanghai will be able to book an appointment for domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines.

Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Guangdong

Ready for the jab?

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

A guide of what to expect when receiving your COVID-19 vaccine in Shanghai

Getting a China-produced Vaccine May Help Your Visa Application

Visa rules for citizens of some countries will be eased on condition that applicants take China-produced vaccines.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

Here's Why China Still Can’t Open Its Borders

Here's Why China Still Can’t Open Its Borders

Man in Guangzhou Refuses COVID Test, Attacks Police with a Fork

Man in Guangzhou Refuses COVID Test, Attacks Police with a Fork

Ningxia Xiaopu Winemaker Ian Dai on China's Evolving Industry

Ningxia Xiaopu Winemaker Ian Dai on China's Evolving Industry

Weekend Getaway: Culture-Rich Ancient Capital of China, Nanjing

Weekend Getaway: Culture-Rich Ancient Capital of China, Nanjing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives