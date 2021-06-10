5 Dragon Boat Weekend Events in Sanya

This weekend is all about the family gathering for zongzi and dragon boat racing. Find an activity below to enjoy the long weekend:

June 12: Oil Painting with Elena Image via Segarra Art

Learn from long-term resident Elena Ryan about the use of oil paints. Let’s see if you can also create that translucent wave effect.



Sat June 12, 11am-3pm; RMB250. Segarra Art. See event listing.

June 12-14: Dragon Boat Festival at Sheraton Sanya Resort

Join in for a full day of fun at the Sheraton Sanya Resort. In-house guests are allowed to participate in the activities for free. Rates for the rooms for this weekend start at RMB1,184.



Sat-Mon, June 12-14, 10am-8pm; Free for in-house guests. Sheraton Sanya Resort. See event listing for more details.

June 12-14: Dragon Boat Festival at Autograph

Make crafts and play with your children at the Autograph. In-house guests are allowed to participate in the activities for free, except for the activities marked as having an additional charge. Rates for the rooms for this weekend start at RMB1,194.



Sat-Mon, June 12-14, 10am-4pm; Free for in-house guests. Autograph Collection Hotels. See event listing for more details.

June 13: Cool Brazilian June Party



Dance the night away after plenty of fun, games and food. Families are encouraged to bring their children to the main events as there will be several activities that are fun for the whole family.



Sun June 13, 5-11pm; Free entry. Reef Bar. See event listing.



June 14: Explorers at Rosewood

In-house guests can enjoy the free activities once and pay RMB100 per person for the ocean bottle and painted plate activities. Rates for rooms for this weekend start at RMB3,358.



Mon, June 14, 9am-5pm; Free for in-house guests. Rosewood. See event listing.

Didn't see what you're looking for? You could try out glamping, model at Tianya Town, rent a boat, grab coffee at one of these cute shops, or fry-up fish at a market.

READ MORE: 5 Sanya Hotel Deals: Breakfast, Buffets, Family Package and Luxe

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via Sheraton Sanya Resort]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





