Big, Big Laughs with the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Big laughs, big fun and big ups to the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour that took Hainan by storm on June 4 in Haikou and June 5 in Sanya. Four side-splitting international comedians – Simeon Goodson, Lewis Baker, Ben Mitchell and Eric Allen – took the stage and brought the house down over the two days.



They hit Haikou first and attendees left smiling ear to ear.



“Haikouvians have been wanting comedy to come this way for a while now! The Big Beach Comedy show was no disappointment. The lineup was great and the headliner, Simeon Goodson, kept us laughing continuously for an hour. We hope to see more events like this happen in Hainan in the future.”

- Ally Duckett, Haikou

“The most fun evening I’ve had in many. many months. It felt so good to laugh out loud with friends!”

- Janet Valerie David, Haikou



“It was funny! The headliner shows young Eddie Murphy’s classic stand-up comedy style.”

- Max Pavlovskyi, Haikou

The fun didn’t stop there. The laugh-inducing foursome headed down south to Sanya the next day for another night of fun.



“Great intimate venue and was laughing so much I ‘nearly’ spilled my beer.”

- Viren Shah, Sanya



“The Big Big Beach Tour was great. The comedians were creative in finding humor in some of our daily frustrations when living in China. A great way to spend my Saturday night.”

- S’kho Dlamini, Sanya



Attendees were over the moon with the acts and it showed! Many can’t wait for the next tour.



“Quality show, great comedians and the luck of the draw for Sanya to have been able to have attracted such great showmen. Happy I attended and looking forward to the next tour.”

- Robyn Hood, Sanya

“I didn’t expect to see such amazing comedy here in Sanya. I laughed the night away and it was an amazing experience for me and my friends. I hope this is just the beginning for comedy in Sanya. Bring us more!”

- Connie Ferreira, Sanya

Hopefully, this is just the beginning for top-notch comedy show comedians in Hainan’s growing arts and culture scene.



Find out more about Xiamen-based Big Big Comedy by following them on WeChat.



Leila Hashemi is a Beijing-based writer and editor with a passion for dad jokes, pizza and memes as well as sharing her experiences of living and working in China over the past five years. Follow her on Instagram @astaggeredmind.



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Images via Big Big Comedy]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





