5 Sanya Hotel Deals: Breakfast, Buffets, Family Package and Luxe

Sheraton Sanya Resort | Li & Miao Style BBQ Family Buffet



Feel the rich Hainan Li and Miao customs with a generous banquet, live music and torch ceremony out on Sheraton’s spacious lawn viewing Yalong Bay. Taste Wuzhishan Wujiao pig, Master Li's charcoal roast chicken and other Hainan special dishes. Enjoy braised abalone or other popular seafood, crab legs, clams, as well as tea, sugarcane water, red wine, beer and other soft drinks.

Price for two adults and two children on Sunday through Thursday is RMB588 while on Friday and Saturday the buffet is RMB688.



The offer is valid until June 30, 2021.

Call +86 898 8855 8855 one day in advance with the online coupon number. Children over 12 are counted as an adult. Meals are served 6-9.30pm.



See a listing for Sheraton Sanya Resort.



Best Western Premier International Resort | Breakfast Buffet

Tuck in all you can eat at this breakfast buffet in Sanya Bay for only RMB88 for adults and RMB58 for children. Originally RMB188 for adults, this reasonably priced deal solves the main problem for expats staying at smaller hotels that don’t offer the type of hearty breakfast you’d like on vacation.



The offer is valid until December 31, 2021.

No reservation needed but online coupon required.



See a listing for Best Western Premier International Resort.



Shangri-la Sanya Resort and Spa | LooHoo Tribe Summer Camp Family Package

Shangri-la is offering a luxury, creative stay experience for families with young kids. Families will lay their heads in the Premier Seaview Room and wake up to a breathtaking ocean sunrise. The package includes daily kids and family activities based on the hotel calendar and more than 100 resort games and activities for kids from 5 to 12 years old. The fun filled adventure series provides kids with an environment in which they can improve active thinking abilities and practical hands-on skills. Kids can win prizes by participating in daily game challenges. Additionally, the hotel will host a daily ‘LooHoo Night Family Run’ and ‘LooHoo Tribe Themed Stage Show.’

The family package is RMB4,488 net for a two-night stay, and includes:

• Two nights stay in Premier Seaview Room

• Welcome Mini Bar upon arrival.

• Daily Buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child under the age of six

• One lunch or dinner with set menu.

• Three days’ access to more than 100 LooHoo Tribe activities

• Free access to Adventure Zone and other Kids Facilitiess during stay.

• Funtastic Bubble Party at Kids Pool.

• LooHoo Tribe Welcome Gift Pack.

• 5% off discount at Sanya Duty Free Shopping Mall with shuttle bus service.

• Photo shooting service with complimentary 5 digital images.

• One-way pick up from Sanya Phoenix International Airport.

The offer is valid from July 1 to September 3, 2021.

For reservation, please email reservations.slhn@shangri-la.com or call +86 898 8875 8888



See a listing for Shangri-la Sanya

Wuzhishan Yatai Rainforest Hotel | Green Wuzhishan Cool Emerald City Trip

Get Wuzhishan crossed off of your Hainan bucket list with this affordable two days and one night trip. Wuzhishan and Yatai Rainforest is famous for lush vegetation, vibrant wildlife and a cooler-than-Sanya temperature in the summer.



The package is priced at RMB599 per room Sunday through Thursday and RMB699 on Friday and Saturday. It includes:

• One night in the superior room of the hotel’s main building

• Breakfast for 2 people

• 2 tickets to Wuzhishan Tropical Rain Forest Park

• Li Nationality and Miao Nationality featured platter for 2 people

The offer is valid until September 30, 2021. Advanced booking by 24 hours is required.

For reservation, please call +86 898 3862 4888/ 3862 0000

See a listing for Wuzhishan Yatai Rainforest Hotel



Capella Sanya | Maison Diptyque Grand Pool Villa

Finally, for those looking to live it up in the height of luxury, Capella Sanya has collaborated with pioneering French parfumerie Maison Diptyque to turn their elegant one-bedroom Grand Pool Villa into an artistic Diptyque-themed villa. Featuring spacious living and dining areas, calm, modern décor with accents of Chinese craftsmanship are combined with state-of-the-art technology. The villa offers ultimate privacy for guests to enjoy a peaceful surrounding, with stunning views across the tropical gardens and out to the sea.

The exclusive offer is priced at RMB32,888 net for a two-night stay, and includes:

• One Diptyque Summer Travel Set

• Daily RMB500 resort credit (accumulative, applicable for dining and spa)

• Capella Curates: Local Life on Wheels: a guided bicycle tour through their culturally rich neighborhood

• One in-villa afternoon tea in your private garden

• Round trip airport limousine service between Sanya Phoenix Airport and Capella Sanya

• Daily breakfast buffet at Silk Road for two persons

• Exclusive access to the Living Room and daily Evening Ritual

• Morning Ritual at the Dream Odyssey Pool daily

• Complimentary mini bar, replenishment once per day

• Personalized service from Capella Culturists

The offer is valid until Aug 31, 2021. Three days advance reservation is required.

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 898 8309 999 or email reservations.sanya@capellahotels.com

See a listing for Capella Sanya



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Shangri-la Sanya]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





