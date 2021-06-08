That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai

We are excited to announce that the fifth annual That’s National Hospitality Awards will be held in Shanghai this August.

Launched in 2017, to coincide with the launch of our inaugural Explore China travel guide, the event is a celebration of China’s diverse hospitality industry and the key players pushing the needle.

The That’s 2017 Hospitality Awards were held at the W Shanghai – The Bund and saw 200 leading industry professionals from across the PRC gather to witness over 100 hotels honored for their excellence. The following year, we brought the celebration to the Pearl River Delta and the esteemed Conrad, Guangzhou. Over 220 hospitality heavyweights from across China visited Guangzhou for the event.

And in 2019, we successfully held our third annual That’s Hospitality Awards at The Peninsula Beijing, highlighting such a unique group of hotels and resorts across the Middle Kingdom. Last year, we brought together more than a hundred industry leaders to Shenzhen at Sheraton Nanshan Shenzhen to recognize the best of the best for a splendid evening.

This year, we’re bringing the party back to Shanghai for a delightful celebration of the hospitality industry at the That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards this August.

Under the time-honored slogan ‘Forget the Journey, Go for the Destination,’ the event aims to introduce Chinese culture and the country’s most famous tourist destinations and hotels to an international audience.

Think you know of a deserving nominee? Submissions are now open. Here are the categories in full...



A. Newly-Opened



• Newly-Opened Hotel of the Year

• The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel Opening of the Year

• Newly-Opened Serviced Apartment of the Year

• The Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

B. Luxury



• Luxury Hotel of the Year

• Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

C. Business



• MICE Hotel of the Year

• Business Hotel of the Year

• The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

• The Most Popular Residence for Business Travelers

• The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Long-Stay Guests

D. Family-Friendly

• Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

• Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

E. Outstanding Design

• Boutique Hotel of the Year

• Art Hotel of the Year

• Award for Outstanding Hotel Design

• Award for Outstanding Hospitality Design

F. Landmark

• Landmark Hotel of the Year

• Most Influential Hotel of the Year

G. Travel & Leisure



• Getaway Hotel of the Year

• Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

• Island Resort Hotel of the Year

H. Lifestyle Experience

• Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

• Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

• Historic Hotel of the Year

• Award for Outstanding City View

I. Outstanding Facility & Service

• Award for Excellent Hotel Service

• Award for Excellent Residence Service

• Hotel Spa of the Year

• Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

• Outstanding Hotel/Residence Fitness Center of the Year

J. Excellent Hotel Management

• Award for Excellent Hotel Company

• Award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

• Award for the Most Promising Hotel Management Company

