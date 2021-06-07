8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

July & Aug | 8-Day Silk Road Journey

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Starting in Xining, capital of Qinghai province, this tour takes in the Ta'er and Kumbum Monasteries, Xining Dongguan Mosque, Qinghai – China’s largest lake – Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall, Dunhuang Mogao Caves, Mingsha Mountain and the Crescent Moon Spring and the colorful Rainbow Mountains. Explore stunning landscapes, eat delicious food and learn about amazing cultures.

July & Aug | 12-Day Duku Road Southern Xinjiang Journey

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Travel through a stunning scenery of snow-capped mountains, pine forests, glistening glaciers, expansive grasslands and arid desert. Flying in to Urumqi, highlights include Turpan, with its ancient well systems and Thousand Buddha Caves, Kuqa Grand Canyon, like a dragon lying in the mountains, Khotan night market, visiting the Daolang tribe, clear-as-a-mirror Lake Karakul, the Stone City and the Golden Grass Beach and the Old Town of Kashgar, with its Grand Bazaar, Aitigar Mosque and Tomb of the Fragrant Imperial Concubine.

June 12-16 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

The endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

June 12-18 | 7-Day Gannan Tibetan Culture Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Gannan, located in southern Gansu Province, is renowned as ‘Small Tibet’ due of its rich Tibetan Buddhism influence. With an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level, you can experience Tibetan culture and enjoy the plateau scenery in comfort and without the risk of altitude sickness. Here you will see grand prairies, scattered lakes, monasteries, Tibetan villages, unique mountain peaks and hidden wonderlands.

June 26-27 | RMB550 5-Star Libre Resorts Huizhou Grand Canyon



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in Huangshan, Anhui Province, Fuhua Libre Resorts is a heavenly space surrounded by mountains, forests and green fields, ideal for a vacation immersed in quiet natural beauty. Huizhou Grand Canyon is just 16 kilometers away, with winding cliffs, silver waterfalls, clear streams, crystal clear pools and springs, all surrounded by bamboo and pine forests. And for those seeking a thrill, you can choose to go rafting!

June 29-July 6 & July 15-22 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

July 2-4 | RMB680 Mountain Resort Pool Party





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Escape chaotic city life and the stuffy Shanghai air and head up to Linan and enjoy the coolest summer pool party amidst a stunning bamboo forest in the mountains. Just three-and-a-half hour's drive from Shanghai and you’ll be gathering around the bonfire with your fellow travelers, taking part in fun games, and enjoying delicious local meals, refreshing drinks and awesome music. All over three days and two nights for just RMB680.



July 9-12 | 4-Day Guizhou Nature and Culture Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. On this legendary land, you meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Tours]