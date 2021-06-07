  1. home
  2. Articles

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, June 7, 2021

0 0

July & Aug | 8-Day Silk Road Journey

291153245.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Starting in Xining, capital of Qinghai province, this tour takes in the Ta'er and Kumbum Monasteries, Xining Dongguan Mosque, Qinghai – China’s largest lake – Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall, Dunhuang Mogao Caves, Mingsha Mountain and the Crescent Moon Spring and the colorful Rainbow Mountains. Explore stunning landscapes, eat delicious food and learn about amazing cultures.

For More Information Click Here

July & Aug | 12-Day Duku Road Southern Xinjiang Journey

Xinjiang.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Travel through a stunning scenery of snow-capped mountains, pine forests, glistening glaciers, expansive grasslands and arid desert. Flying in to Urumqi, highlights include Turpan, with its ancient well systems and Thousand Buddha Caves, Kuqa Grand Canyon, like a dragon lying in the mountains, Khotan night market, visiting the Daolang tribe, clear-as-a-mirror Lake Karakul, the Stone City and the Golden Grass Beach and the Old Town of Kashgar, with its Grand Bazaar, Aitigar Mosque and Tomb of the Fragrant Imperial Concubine.

For More Information Click Here

June 12-16 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Tours

The endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

June 12-18 | 7-Day Gannan Tibetan Culture Tour

511848765.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Gannan, located in southern Gansu Province, is renowned as ‘Small Tibet’ due of its rich Tibetan Buddhism influence. With an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level, you can experience Tibetan culture and enjoy the plateau scenery in comfort and without the risk of altitude sickness. Here you will see grand prairies, scattered lakes, monasteries, Tibetan villages, unique mountain peaks and hidden wonderlands.

For More Information Click Here

June 26-27 | RMB550 5-Star Libre Resorts Huizhou Grand Canyon

243194741.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in Huangshan, Anhui Province, Fuhua Libre Resorts is a heavenly space surrounded by mountains, forests and green fields, ideal for a vacation immersed in quiet natural beauty. Huizhou Grand Canyon is just 16 kilometers away, with winding cliffs, silver waterfalls, clear streams, crystal clear pools and springs, all surrounded by bamboo and pine forests. And for those seeking a thrill, you can choose to go rafting!

For More Information Click Here

June 29-July 6 & July 15-22 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

July 2-4 | RMB680 Mountain Resort Pool Party

Pool.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Escape chaotic city life and the stuffy Shanghai air and head up to Linan and enjoy the coolest summer pool party amidst a stunning bamboo forest in the mountains. Just three-and-a-half hour's drive from Shanghai and you’ll be gathering around the bonfire with your fellow travelers, taking part in fun games, and enjoying delicious local meals, refreshing drinks and awesome music. All over three days and two nights for just RMB680.

For More Information Click Here

July 9-12 | 4-Day Guizhou Nature and Culture Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. On this legendary land, you meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Tours]

China Travel Deals china Travel Travel Guide

more news

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

After the recent cluster of cases starting May 21, epidemic controls have been tightened.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Tips for Navigating the Fresh Fish Markets in Sanya

7 Tips for Navigating the Fresh Fish Markets in Sanya

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives