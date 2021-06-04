  1. home
  2. Articles

'Unplugged' Live Music in Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 4, 2021

0 0

As in many parts of the world, the past year has not been great for live music in Beijing. In addition to the coming and going of COVID-19 restrictions, Temple Bar, a favorite among Beijing gig-goers, closed earlier in the year. 

However, there is reason to believe that the live music scene in the capital is in good hands. On Sunday, May 30, Music Dish held an event entitled ‘Get Unplugged’ at Aotu Space in Beixinqiao. 

The evening began with a songwriting workshop from singer-songwriter Da Gun, a talent Music Dish’s Eric de Fontenay discovered at the Sofar Sounds event. De Fontenay said he was impressed by her “wonderfully textured voice and delivery of her original songs.”

During the workshop, Da Gun introduced one of her songs which told the touching story of her college graduation. She had students split into three groups to work on their own stories. Students then added chords to go with their lyrics.

Get-Unplugged.jpeg

Singer-songwriter Da Gun delivers a songwriting workshop

Later in the evening, the three acts of the night took center stage. In front of the audience was a simple set-up – a stool, a microphone and a guitar; truly bringing to life the unplugged spirit.  

De Fontenay explained the unplugged concept to That’s

“‘Great music starts with a song’ is a mantra from the music industry back in the US, and I am a firm believer in it. But in a live-house setting, this can somewhat be lost with the full band, effects, pogoing, etc. So, that raised a question: What would some of these bands and songs sound like if we stripped away the amps, pedals and effects, drums, etc.? Well, you would be left with the song and melody.”

Get-Unplugged.jpeg

Music Dish's Eric de Fontenay introduces the evening’s performances

Up first was the aforementioned Da Gun, someone de Fontenay describes as the “quintessential singer-songwriter.” Her vocal delivery is certainly something to aspire to. It’s perhaps no wonder that Da Gun was hired by a major music company as a songwriter while still a college student. 

Next came a different style of music with Qian Zi, lead singer of rock band Auburn (赤褐色乐队). There were no drums or bass, but Qian Zi had an electric guitar in hand to create the reverb effect, a distinctive part of Auburn’s sound. 

Finally, American singer-songwriter Eric Allen took to the stage. De Fontenay stressed that his music has “the roots of what underpins much of Americana music – folk and blues.” 

This is indeed reflected in tracks on Allen’s debut LP self-titled Eric Allen. His southern ancestral roots form the inspiration for his blend of blues, folk and outlaw country. 

Album Review: Beijing-based Eric Allen's Self-Titled Debut Album

Get-Unplugged.jpeg

American singer-songwriter Eric Allen performs

This was the debut Get Unplugged show. However, de Fontenay stressed that throughout the summer, there will be more to come, with many acts and artists already intrigued by the concept. 

It seems that in the near future, Beijingers will have more opportunities to experience this purer and more simple form of music. 

To learn more about Music Dish, scan the QR code below to follow their official WeChat account:

Get-Unplugged.jpeg

[Cover image via Pixabay. In-text images via Music Dish]

Music Dish Beijing Live Music

more news

Jesse Warren Talks Shenzhen Music and New Mettasonic Releases

Jesse Warren Talks Shenzhen Music and New Mettasonic Releases

We caught up with musical maestro Jesse Warren to chat about two upcoming Mettasonic releases, 'Made in Shenzhen EP' and 'Mettā Muzik, Vol 3.'

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

Consumption of digital music in China is growing rapidly. But does this growth come at a loss for the live music industry?

Cruel Buddhist Talks Making Music with ADHD and Sketching Songs

Cruel Buddhist Talks Making Music with ADHD and Sketching Songs

We linked up with American producer Cruel Buddhist to chat about his process.

4 Online Music Shows to Jam Out With On Valentine's Day

Online music streams are moving in the age of the novel coronavirus.

Gavin Wong Talks Online Radio, Hong Kong Music and Driving Scenes Forward

We spoked to Hong Kong Community Radio founder Gavin Wong about the importance of online radio stations in China's music scene.

Cloak Radio Founder Bl1nk Talks Chengdu Music and Radio Culture

Cloak radio founder Bl1nk has been witness to seismic change in the Chengdu underground.

Live Beijing Music Founder Will Griffith is Bidding Beijing Adieu

Will Griffith has been at the forefront of documenting the weird and wonderful underground music scenes in Beijing for the better part of the past decade.

5 New Chinese Music Labels We're Hyped for in 2020

We’re excited to see what 2020 has in store for these five labels.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

'Unplugged' Live Music in Beijing

'Unplugged' Live Music in Beijing

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives